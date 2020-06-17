Ex-pro makes exciting Leeds prediction as he plays down restart fears

Quoted by Football Insider, Michael Brown has suggested that Leeds’ players could come flying out of the blocks this weekend against Cardiff City, after so many months away from playing football.

The season is ready to restart this weekend as the Championship follows the Premier League’s cue and many fans will be excited to see what their sides are going to be able to do in the next five or six weeks.

For Leeds fans, the promotion dream is back within sight after weeks of speculation and supporters will just hope that their team is going to go for it from the first whistle on Sunday and get the job done.

Indeed, former Leeds man Michael Brown is firmly of the opinion that the Whites are going to spring out of the blocks, with him predicting:

“I think they’ll all be looking forward to it, they’ll be delighted to get back and I think the break might have (helped).

“They were going really well but I think they’ll be freshened up because we know how high energy these players play at. I’d expect them to come out really, really strong, this Leeds aside, and try to put Cardiff on the back foot. I think they’ll do very well towards the end of the season.

“I think no one will be wanting to play Leeds United, that’s for sure. It’s no different to every other team, it’s going to take a little bit of time to get that bit of quality up, I don’t think the guys will have de-trained as much as fans expect.”

The Verdict

In a normal season, fans might have been worried about the classic Leeds burnout happening again – as it appeared to last year.

However, one thing this break has done is allowed players to have a breather and, though their match sharpness will be decreased, Brown doesn’t think it’ll be a massive issue.

Leeds are bound to be up to a decent level now, anyway, thanks to training and it’ll be interesting to see how they get on.