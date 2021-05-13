Ex-pro issues claim over Middlesbrough situation concerning Neil Warnock and Yannick Bolasie

Former QPR and Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has suggested that Neil Warnock will be frustrated with forward Yannick Bolasie amid reports he might price himself out of a return to the Riverside.

Bolasie enjoyed an encouraging spell with Middlesbrough having been signed on loan from Everton in the winter window. The forward managed to fire in three goals and the same amount of assists in his 15 Championship appearances. It has been reported that Boro would like to re-sign him on a permanent deal if they can do in the summer.

Warnock has recently suggested that Bolasie would not be able to get himself a move to another Premier League side this summer and instead will have to choose between staying in the Championship or moving abroad. While it has also been reported that he could be set to demand around £50,000-a-week from his next club.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny suggested that Warnock will not be happy with Bolasie over his wage demands and insisted that they will have to move on from trying to sign if he sticks with his current stance.

He said: “I don’t think he [Warnock] will be particularly happy.

“Warnock was at Crystal Palace with him, so he knows him as a person. So I’m sure he will be disappointed if he’s targeted him as a player and he can’t get him because of that problem.

“At the end of the day, they’ll have a wage structure that they’ve got to play with. If he’s asking for more than that, then they’ve got to move on from it.

“If he thinks he’s worth that much then so be it.

“But if clubs are coming in for him and no one can afford him then he’s got to adjust what wages he wants if he wants to get out and play more football.”

The verdict

Warnock will likely be very disappointed if Bolasie does price himself out of a return to the Riverside, as Kenny suggests here. The Middlesbrough boss was beginning to get the best out of him and we were starting to see the attacker get back into form and become a real threat to Championship defences. It would be an exciting proposition to see that continue next term.

However, Warnock knows all about the tricks and demands that players can pull to try and extract more wages from a club when they know they are keen to secure their signature. He is not a manager that will give into such things and he will be content to allow the forward to move on elsewhere his level of demands continues.

Bolasie will know that if he wants to make a return to Middlesbrough then he will have to lower his expectations over his wages. In many respects, the whole deal will hinge upon whether his is prepared to do that or not. Warnock would have been hoping for it to have been much easier to sort out a deal with him that it is proving.