Ex-Premier League striker tips Wayne Rooney to make Derby County switch amid Burnley speculation

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has tipped Wayne Rooney for a big summer move.

Speaking on Talksport, the 35-year old has claimed that the Derby County boss would be a perfect fit for Burnley.

Rooney has been linked with the Clarets as a potential replacement for Sean Dyche.

Burnley are currently embroiled in a relegation battle between themselves and Everton, with the Lancashire club currently two points clear of the Toffees.

But regardless of which division Burnley ply their trade in next season, Agbonlahor believes the 36-year old should make the switch at the end of the campaign.

The former Aston Villa player also claimed that managing Derby in League One won’t be worth it due to how difficult the club’s situation is, making the move to Burnley all the more enticing for Rooney.

Speaking about the possibility of a move elsewhere for Rooney, Agbonlahor was quoted by Derbyshire Live as saying: “100 percent for Rooney, I’m sure that he’s loved his time at Derby but Wayne Rooney won’t want to be managing in League One,”

“He’ll want to be managing in the Premier League or at least the Championship.

“[Burnley is] the perfect move for him as well, Manchester-based, close to Manchester, Burnley for Rooney as well.”

The Rams suffered relegation from the Championship earlier this month following a late defeat to QPR.

That was the final nail in the coffin of what has been a very difficult season for the club both on and off the pitch.

A 21-point deduction penalty in September gave the team too much to overcome and they will join Peterborough United and Barnsley in the third tier next year.

The Verdict

Rooney has already had his name thrown around with Premier League vacancies, with Everton interested in his services midway through the season.

Given how terribly things have gone for the Merseyside club since appointing Frank Lampard, it now looks a very wise decision by Rooney to distance himself from the role at the time.

But a move to Burnley will be very tempting given the summer will offer the chance for a fresh reset with a club that should bring far less pressure than the likes of Everton.

However, it is likely that Rooney will receive a lot of scrutiny whatever decision he makes given his profile, but the former Everton academy graduate needs to get his next move right to keep momentum going on his managerial career.