Ex-Premier League striker reveals his thoughts on Fabio Carvalho’s collapsed Liverpool deal

Clinton Morrison has admitted his sadness at Fabio Carvalho’s transfer deal to Liverpool collapsing.

The Fulham starlet was set to sign for Liverpool, but the clubs ran out of time to complete the deal due to the transfer window closing at 11pm last night.

While speaking on Sky Sports, Morrison revealed his disappointment for the collapse of the deal.

“I am gutted for Carvalho. He is a serious, serious talent, he is one of the best youngsters in the Championship,” said Morrison, via Read Liverpool FC.

“I thought he would have been outstanding for Liverpool. He is a player. He has lightened up the Championship. He has got so much ability.

“He would fit in that Liverpool side. He excites me, he is a talented individual. Jurgen Klopp would get the best out of him. He glides past people for fun in the Championship.”

Carvalho was set to re-join Fulham on loan as part of the agreement but instead he remains a permanent player at the club.

The 19-year old’s contract expires in the Summer so he will be free to sign for any club he wants at the end of the season.

That means it’s still possible Liverpool go back in for him in a few months’ time, but for now he will stay with Marco Silva’s side.

He will need to continue impressing over the second half of the season to maintain the interest from clubs such as Liverpool, which would be a big step up for him to make.

Fulham are currently the Championship leaders. Silva’s side lead second place Blackburn Rovers by five points and the Cottagers have a game in hand on their promotion rivals.

Third place Bournemouth are eight points adrift. This puts Fulham in prime position for a place straight back into the Premier League for next season.

The Verdict

It is disappointing for Carvalho to not have the guarantee of a spot in the Liverpool side next season.

However, it is highly likely that Liverpool, or another big club, maintain their interest in him come the Summer when he will be available on a free transfer.

Due to his age, any deal this Summer will go to a transfer tribunal to guarantee Fulham something from any agreement. But it will pale in comparison to a fee the club could command if he was still in contract.

At 19, Carvalho still has a very promising future ahead despite this setback.