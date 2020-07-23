Ex-Premier League star submits applications for Bristol City and Birmingham managerial roles

Robbie Fowler has confirmed that he has applied for the vacant managerial roles at Birmingham City and Bristol City.

Both sides are on the lookout for a new boss heading into next season, following the conclusion of the 2019/20 campaign on Wednesday night.

Bristol City parted company with Lee Johnson three weeks ago following a 1-0 defeat to rivals Cardiff City, after seeing their hopes of a top-six finish diminish under the 39-year-old.

The Robins are said to be in talks with former Newcastle and Brighton manager Chris Hughton over taking charge at Ashton Gate, which suggests that they have overlooked Fowler’s application.

Birmingham, meanwhile, are on the lookout for a new head coach following the recent departure of Pep Clotet, who originally confirmed that he would be leaving St. Andrew’s at the end of the season.

Blues finished 20th in the Sky Bet Championship table this season, only two points clear of the relegation zone, so they will be hoping for a much-improved campaign in 2020/21.

Speaking to Dubai Eye 103.8, with quotes provided by Sky Sports, Fowler confirmed his applications for the roles, saying: “The CV has gone in but I’m not sure what route these clubs are going.

“Conversations can be had but, as of now, I’ve had nothing. It’s just a case of wait and see.

“I’m on the lookout for something else. All the good work that I’ve done, I want to continue that so fingers crossed a position will open up pretty soon and I can get back out on this pitch.

“I believe I bring out the best in any team that I’m at.”

Fowler has been out of work since the end of June after leaving Brisbane Roar, following a 14-month tenure of the Australian club, winning 11 out of 24 games in charge.

Fowler, the scorer of 183 goals for Liverpool as a player, has also managed in Thailand, picking up four wins in 13 games in charge of Muangthong United.

The Verdict

I don’t think Fowler has a chance of becoming Bristol City’s new boss given that they seem quite far down the line with Hughton.

He is more likely to be appointed by Birmingham, but I’m not sure he’d be the right man for them as he doesn’t have a great deal of experience in management.

Birmingham need a tried and tested manager in charge following the departure of a young, upcoming coach in Clotet, and Fowler doesn’t seem like the right fit.