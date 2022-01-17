Ex-Premier League referee reacts to West Brom flashpoint in QPR defeat

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has suggested that West Brom were denied an obvious penalty during their 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

The Baggies lost a crucial game in their promotion bid against rivals QPR, but Hackett believes West Brom should have had a penalty when Conor Townsend was pushed to the floor by Stefan Johansen.

The decision from the referee went in favour of the home side, as he waved away Townsend’s penalty claims.

However, Hackett has suggested that the official’s view was obstructed by a number of bodies in the way of the incident.

“It’s when he pushed him,” said Hackett, via West Brom News.

“I think this was a good shout for a penalty. That’s a push, maybe the body of the player is covered.

“That’s a penalty, he got that wrong. I think that was a penalty kick.”

The scores were level at 0-0 during the time of the incident, but QPR took advantage of the situation by finding a winner later in the game.

That has seen QPR leapfrog Valerien Ismael’s side in the league, as West Brom dropped to fifth in the table.

This was a big opportunity missed with Bournemouth’s 3-2 loss to Luton Town.

Ismael’s side are now winless in four league games, their last victory coming against Reading on December 11.

West Brom are now seven points behind second place Bournemouth, and as many points behind third place Blackburn Rovers. QPR are two points ahead of the Baggies and have a game in hand.

Their next game comes against relegation battling Peterborough, who are 22nd, on January 22.

The Verdict

Referees make mistakes in games and fixating on them too much is definitely an issue that football needs to shed.

However, West Brom fans can feel aggrieved they didn’t receive a penalty in this instance. It was a crucial game where a penalty could’ve been decisive.

Despite that, there was still a game to be won outside of the penalty incident and West Brom were unable to find the goal they needed to take something from the game. They can only blame themselves for that.

This defeat puts a heavy dent into their promotion chances, which now looks extremely unlikely.