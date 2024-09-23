Dermot Gallagher has explained the process that will take place as the FA investigate Preston striker Milutin Osmajic for allegedly biting Blackburn left-back Owen Beck.

The two clubs played out a feisty 0-0 draw on Sunday, with North End’s Sam Greenwood sent off in the first-half for a bad tackle on Lewis Baker.

Rovers were then reduced to ten in the closing stages, as Beck was dismissed for kicking Duane Holmes, with the incident sparking a melee between both sets of players.

During that, Osmajic angrily confronted Beck, and the left-back claimed he was bitten by the Preston man.

Dermot Gallagher reacts to Milutin Osmajic bite claim

Despite Beck telling the officials he had been bitten, the linesman or the referee didn’t see the incident, so Osmajic wasn’t sent off, although he was booked for the way he reacted to the defender anyway.

Since the footage was shared, it has been revealed that Osmajic is under investigation from the FA, who have asked the clubs for their observations of the incident.

And, speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, ex-Premier League official Gallagher stated the steps the authorities will take, and why the officials would’ve struggled to give a red card on the pitch, as they needed concrete proof.

“The fact the FA are looking at it (the incident) tells you everything. They’ll look at it, study all the videos, speak to the players, and that’s all I can say really. You see him (Osmajic) go towards him, but you don’t actually see him bite him (Beck), but the young lad says he does.

“If found guilty, he will get a lengthy ban. Luis Suárez got ten matches, but they will have to prove that he has done it.

“The lad (Beck) has probably had photographs taken of the bite mark, they will study the videos. But, if you look at that video, the referee and his assistant are convinced that he’s (Osmajic) adopting an aggressive attitude, which is why he has got a yellow card. They haven’t seen a bite, so they can’t take any action, it’s only the FA that can do that later.”

Milutin Osmajic could be set for a lengthy ban

As outlined above, this wouldn’t bring a normal three-game ban for Osmajic, as biting an opponent would bring a lengthy suspension.

The Luis Suarez case when he had bitten Branislav Ivanovic is the most high-profile case in English football, with the striker hit with a ten-game ban, so that is the sort of punishment that would be facing Osmajic if he is found guilty.

Obviously, that would be a massive blow for Preston and new boss Paul Heckingbottom, who is trying to take the side clear of the relegation zone.

It remains to be seen how long this process will take, but Osmajic will be able to play in the meantime, so, as it stands, he is available for selection when North End return to action this weekend with a trip to The Den where they face Millwall.