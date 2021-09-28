Ex-Premier League referee delivers verdict on major talking point during West Brom vs QPR

West Brom came from behind on Friday evening to secure all three points against QPR at The Hawthorns.

Andre Gray opened the scoring inside a minute for the visitors, before Karlan Grant’s brace enabled the home side to win all three points.

In what was an exciting encounter between two clubs who will have their eyes on promotion this season, a lot of focus has been placed on the kits worn by the two clubs.

Both sides played in their home strips, and whilst West Brom’s home kit is a darker shade of blue, ultimately, both sides played in blue and white.

Speaking to West Brom News about the kits on display, former Premier League referee Keith Hackett said: “I thought this was a really bad call.

“I don’t want on a black and white television but I still think you need distinct clarity. And my view is, in those situations, I used to think of those watching if I had a problem with it.

“For me, I think it was too close.

“Somebody needs to ensure that next time around, that doesn’t happen.”

The verdict

Strangely enough, QPR did not turn to their away kit for their clash at The Hawthorns.

Understandably, when pictures of the two kits emerged on Twitter, football fans were left very confused as to why nothing happened before kick off.

Fortunately enough, no glaringly obvious errors were made by any of the players as a result of the kit clash, but it was still completely avoidable.

QPR’s away kit is black, and whilst some could argue that it may look slightly like West Brom’s dark blue, it is nowhere near as bad as the kit clash seen on Friday night.