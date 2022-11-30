Ex-Premier League player pleads for Inter Milan to make January transfer swoop for Watford man

The January transfer window is fast approaching, and for Watford it could mean once again trying to desperately hold on to their star players.

The Hornets spent much of the summer seeing both Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr attract interest from multiple places, but as the window closed in September, the attacking duo remained at Vicarage Road, and for the most part have been frightening the life out of Championship defences.

Both have been regular starters under Slaven Bilic since he replaced Rob Edwards in the dugout, and in Sarr’s case he has now been given a bigger platform to shine on at the FIFA World Cup with Senegal.

And the 24-year-old has taken it in his stride – he started in all of his countries three group stage matches and netted from the spot in the 2-1 victory over Ecuador on Tuesday.

Perhaps the Watford hierarchy would not have liked him to score as it will bring clubs back into the fold regarding his signature when the transfer window re-opens, and a former Premier League player believes Italian giants Inter Milan should be in for him.

That is the view of Stephane Dalmat, a French winger who played 48 times in Serie A for Inter and in that time had a stint on loan at Tottenham Hotspur in the 2003-04 campaign.

Dalmat wrote on his Instagram acount: “Ismaila Sarr, Watford and Senegal player, must come to Inter.

“I hope the Nerazzurri manager realizes this.”

The Verdict

We have no idea if the Inter recruitment team will be listening to Dalmat’s plea, but they could do a lot worse than Sarr.

Capable of playing on either flank or through the middle, Sarr can do a lot and is definitely a player who should be playing in a top European league.

The Senegalese winger has scored 10 Premier League goals in his career and seems to have a decent attitude – he has never kicked up a fuss when Watford have been in the second tier and has just gotten on with the job at hand.

It’s not a definite that there will be interest from other clubs of course, but it would be a major surprise if there is not at least one bid for Sarr’s services when 2023 comes around.