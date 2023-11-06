After a month-long search for Mark Hughes' successor, Bradford City have finally found a new manager in the form of Graham Alexander.

The process appeared to be long and pain-staking, and if reports are to be believed then the likes of Karl Robinson and Danny Cowley turned down the West Yorkshire club in recent weeks.

However, Alexander has won the race to be the new boss at Valley Parade, signing a two-and-a-half year deal, and it comes just three weeks after he was sacked by League Two rivals MK Dons.

52-year-old Alexander played over 1,000 times in his on-field career for clubs like Luton Town, Preston North End and Burnley - who he played in the Premier League for - and has been successful enough as a manager, winning promotions with Fleetwood Town and Salford City.

He embarks on a new challenge though with a sleeping giant of the fourth tier in Bradford, who currently sit 16th in the standings and six points off the play-off places.

Graham Alexander's Managerial Statistics Team Year Appointed Year Departed Played Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Fleetwood Town 2012 2015 145 56 35 54 38.6% Scunthorpe United 2016 2018 113 53 30 30 46.9% Salford City 2018 2020 112 54 27 31 48.2% Motherwell 2021 2022 69 27 14 28 39.1% MK Dons 2023 2023 16 6 4 6 37.5% 455 196 110 149 42.06%

What has Graham Alexander said following his Bradford City appointment?

Following his appointment as Bantams boss, Alexander has spoken for the first time and has immediately stated his desire to make Valley Parade a fortress once more and a place that visiting teams hate to play at.

“It is really good to be here. I am very excited about the role, the potential of the team and the club," Alexander told the club's official website.

“Me and Chris (Lucketti, assistant manager) have been here quite a few times as a management duo competing against Bradford City, but it will be good to be on the right side, now.

“When the stadium is full and the crowd is behind the team, it is a really difficult venue to come and play at, so we have to make it a tough place for everyone else to visit.

“Joining a club, you have to look at the short-term improvements you can make, but also look at the potential of what you can do.

"Here, for me, that scope is endless.

“I am really excited for the weekend.

"You will not see me sat down in the dugout too much, but we know what this venue is like for a game of football, and we are looking forward to getting our supporters behind this team and bringing them excitement.”

Is Graham Alexander a good appointment for Bradford City?

Considering Bradford had apparently offered the job to the aforementioned Cowley, it was clear that they wanted someone that was proven at the level rather than a progressive, young up-and-coming coach.

And in Alexander, they have someone that has not only won promotion from League Two before, but also had Scunthorpe in a pretty decent position in the level above before his harsh dismissal a number of years ago.

His football may not always be pretty, but Alexander has gotten results out of most of the teams he has managed, aside from a stint at MK Dons that clearly did not go as well as expected and he was not the right fit for them at the time.

But Bradford have a different kind of squad, and it's one that he could really get the best out of - it is a smart appointment.