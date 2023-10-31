Nearly two weeks after he departed Millwall, Gary Rowett's successor could soon be landing at The Den.

There was much surprise among the footballing community when Rowett parted company with the Lions, despite the London club only being three points off the Championship play-off spots at the time, but chairman James Berylson is looking for someone new to take the club forward.

Plenty of names have been touted, with a reported approach for veteran boss Neil Warnock being denied, ex-Lions defender Kevin Muscat being linked despite being manager of Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan and Mick Beale is also a name that has been apparently considered following his exit from Rangers recently.

However, there is a new name that appears to be at the front of the list and that is Nathan Jones.

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Jones is now a 'strong contender' for the job in South Bermondsey thanks to his impressive interview with the Millwall hierarchy.

Despite other candidates also being in the frame still, Jones appears to be the leading man to fill Rowett's shoes right now, and that has been strengthened by Percy revealing that both Muscat and John Eustace are unlikely to be appointed.

The Evening Standard claimed on Monday night that Muscat was set for another interview with Millwall, but his return to The Den after his two-year stint as a player looks to now be not happening.

Nathan Jones' Managerial Record

Jones is most highly rated for his stints in charge at Luton Town, which is where he started his permanent managerial journey after a brief stint in caretaker charge of Brighton & Hove Albion in late 2014.

Departing the Seagulls in 2016 to join Luton, who were in League Two at the time, and he won promotion with the Hatters to the third tier of English football in the 2017-18 season as they finished second in the division.

With Luton in second place in January 2019 in League One as they looked for back-to-back promotions, Jones jumped ship for the riches of Stoke City of the Championship, but his time in the Potteries lasted just 10 months as he was sacked with just six wins to his name from 38 matches managed.

Jones did return back to Luton in May 2020, keeping them in the Championship after struggling under Graeme Jones and then in 2022, he led the Bedfordshire side to the play-off semi-finals, in which they were defeated by Huddersfield Town.

The foundations were laid though for Luton to be promoted to the Premier League for the very first time, but he left yet again - this time for Southampton of the top flight in November 2022 - and it was another venture that didn't last too long.

Jones was at Southampton for just four months before he was sacked in February 2023, but he looks to be in-demand in the Championship as Bristol City are believed to be considering the 50-year-old as well.

Nathan Jones' Managerial Stats Played Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Luton Town 170 87 46 37 51.2% Stoke City 38 6 15 17 15.8% Luton Town 133 54 37 42 40.6% Southampton 14 5 0 9 35.7%

Would Nathan Jones be a good appointment for Millwall?

If Jones is going to be appointed at Millwall, then it is likely going to split the fanbase.

Some will see Jones as a manager who can do a very good job on not the biggest of budgets, as we all saw at Luton Town, but his style of football is very similar to Rowett's - and that is one of the reasons why supporters started to somewhat turn against him.

Jones though has been an effective manager at Championship level - albeit only for one club though and there is perhaps a fear that the Welshman could simply be only good at Kenilworth Road.

If he is the choice of James Berylson though, then Millwall fans need to get behind Jones, although the battle to be appointed at The Den does not look to be cut and dry just yet.