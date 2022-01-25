Ex-Premier League figure hints at potential fall-out from Nottingham Forest’s win v Derby

Derby County could be in line to receive a wholly unwanted fine, according to a former Premier League referee.

Keith Hackett believes that both Derby and rivals Nottingham Forest could be hit with a fine for failing to control their players in the feisty East Midlands derby last weekend.

Seven yellow cards were issued between both sides, and the tensions boiled over towards the closing stages as a brawl broke out following Ravel Morrison’s sending off.

“The Football Association will charge both clubs for failing to control their players,” said Hackett, via Football Insider.

“That’s the last thing that Derby County want. A simple thing like that could be a heavy fine.

“When they are short of cash it can lead to other things. The whole scenario that surrounds Derby County is horrendous and could follow the path of Bury.”

Wayne Rooney gave his support to his Derby players for how they handled the fiery atmosphere of the game, believing it shows that they do still care about the club.

However, a hefty fine for the Rams given their current financial predicament could be a disaster.

The club have been in administration for four months and are under a February 1 deadline to provide proof of funds, otherwise they face liquidation.

Rooney’s side received a 21-point deduction penalty for going into administration that has left them fighting for their survival in the second tier.

Despite all of these problems, the team is 23rd in the Championship and are now only eight points adrift of safety.

Up next for Derby is the visit of Birmingham City to Pride Park on January 29.

The Verdict

Games between rivals always have the potential to have raised tensions which can lead to the game boiling over like this one did last weekend.

However, the rules are usually very clear on this situation and it is unlikely that Derby County are given an exemption just because of their financial dire straits.

This is a needless burden on the club and the players should be aware of these things as this is a rule that comes up commonly.

Nothing can be done about it now, so Derby just need to continue looking for a new owner who should hopefully be able to sort out this potential fine.