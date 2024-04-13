Highlights Leicester faces risk of summer firesale if not promoted due to PSR rules, CEO warns.

Key players like Dewsbury-Hall at risk of below-market value exits if promotion not secured.

Financial struggles and looming out-of-contract situation paint a challenging summer for Leicester.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has warned Leicester City that a firesale could be on the cards this summer if the club isn’t promoted.

The Foxes are under scrutiny for their compliance with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

The Championship side has been charged with alleged breaches of PSR for the three-year period ending in the 2022-23 season, the year in which they were relegated to the second tier.

Clubs must avoid losses greater than £105 million over three years, or could face sanction that includes a points penalty deduction.

An independent commission is set to determine whether the Leicestershire outfit is guilty of their alleged breaches, but no date has been given for when proceedings may begin.

Keith Wyness warns Leicester ahead of the summer transfer window

Wyness believes that Leicester may be forced to cash in on star players this summer for below market value in order to raise funds.

He has warned that a failure to gain promotion to the Premier League could make their situation even worse.

“If they don’t go up, they won’t be able to get the money they want,” said Wyness, via Football Insider.

“Clubs will be smelling blood in the water with Leicester, knowing they are desperate to get deals done.

“I just think it’s going to be hard for them, even if they are promoted, to get maximum value.

“The players are high quality, but I don’t think there will be a big auction for them.”

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall transfer latest

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.29 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.24 Shots 2.19 Assists 0.34 Expected assists (xAG) 0.34 npxG + xAG 0.58 Shot-creating actions 5.01

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium this season.

The midfielder is a Leicester academy graduate, and a key part of Enzo Maresca’s side.

However, the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs that are reportedly circling ahead of the summer window.

There are also a number of key players that are out of contract at the end of this campaign, such as Wilfred Ndidi, Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho, that could all depart for nothing.

Leicester City's promotion hopes

Leicester’s promotion hopes took a dent on Friday night when they lost 1-0 to Plymouth Argyle.

This was the team’s second defeat in a row and their sixth loss in their last 10 league games.

This has opened the door for Leeds United and Ipswich Town, with just four games remaining in the regular season.

The battle for a top two spot is set to go down to the wire, with Southampton also still in the mix.

This could be a difficult summer for Leicester

The club announced a loss of £90 million for the 2022-23 campaign earlier this month, highlighting just how poor their financial position is.

Rival sides will be taking a close eye on the situation, and it would come as no surprise to see low-ball offers given for key players in the summer.

Dewsbury-Hall is an obvious asset that the Foxes could cash in on, but it will be difficult to extract maximum value when clubs know that Leicester will need money.

There will be other players that get targeted as well, but Dewsbury-Hall being an academy graduate makes him a more appealing potential sale as the fee received can be put down as a pure profit in their books.