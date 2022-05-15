Ex-Plymouth defender makes promotion claim ahead of next season

Ex-Plymouth defender Hasney Aljofree beleives the current Argyle squad is well-placed for a promotion push from League One next season.

This comes after Plymouth narrowly missed out on a place in the top six after final day defeat to MK Dons, meaning they will have to wait another year for a push to the Championship.

However, ex-defender and BBC Radio Devon co-commentator Aljofree is confident that the club can bounce back from that and mount a strong push for a place in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, about how missing out on promotion might impact the Pilgrims for next season, Aljofree said: “Maybe missing out (on promotion) this season is a blessing in disguise. They would have found it really hard in the Championship.

“Schumacher has got now the whole summer to plan, get his own team in, maybe have a few good additions, maybe move a few on.

“Then they can have a real push next season, and have a little bit more substance behind what the team is, how they play.

“I think next season could be a really special year for Plymouth Argyle because the foundations are there. It looks like the club is really good again.”

Following the departure of Ryan Lowe to take charge at Preston in December, the 2022/23 campaign will be manager Steven Schumacher’s first full season in charge at Home Park.

The Verdict

Alfrojee is right to point out the positives of a really good season for Plymouth.

The team could have easily dropped down the league after Lowe left, but Schumacher stuck to the same principles and results and performances continued.

With some smart additions to the current side, the team could easily make the step into playoffs next season, and who knows, maybe the automatics.

It will therefore be interesting to see just what Plymouth are able to do in the transfer window, as Schumacher looks to put his own mark on the side, which could be decisive in how any promotion push plays out next season, depending on how much they can strengthen their squad.