Ex-PL figure tipped to take reins as Sunderland’s new manager

Sunderland made the decision to sack Lee Johnson over the weekend, with the Black Cats losing to Bolton Wanderers 6-0 in Sky Bet League One in the run-up to the dismissal.

Certainly, it was a poor result for the men from Wearside but the decision to remove Johnson still came as a bit of a surprise given the overall picture in the table remains fairly positive for the club at this stage.

The club’s hierarchy decided that that result had to cost Johnson his job, though, and now multiple names are being put forward in terms of his potential replacement.

Among them, according to Richard Keys, is former Everton coach and caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson, who is leaving the Toffees with Frank Lampard and his own staff on the way in:

Big Dunc favourite for the Sunderland job I’m hearing. That would get everybody out of a hole. 👍🏼👍🏼. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) January 31, 2022

The Verdict

This would be an appointment that would potentially split the Black Cats’ fan base in all truth.

Ferguson hasn’t got much experience as a manager and he would have to show that he could come into a club and have an impact as he did at Everton last season in particular as caretaker, without that obvious tie as a former player.

Certainly, he could go in there and get Sunderland’s players going but is it a risk that they want to be taking given they’re still in with a firm promotion shout? Time will tell.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Sunderland player Lee Cattermole ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No