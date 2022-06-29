Ex-Peterborough United and Charlton Athletic player Marcus Maddison signs for new club

Marcus Maddison is probably best known for his time with Peterborough United where he spent six years between 2014 and 2020 and made over 200 appearances for the side.

The attacking player scored 62 goals in all competitions during his time with Posh and therefore it came as no surprise that Charlton Athletic snapped him up in 2020.

However, his time with the Addicks didn’t go to plan and after making eight appearances for the side, he made a loan move to Bolton Wanderers in League Two at the time.

His loan spell too was ended short and at the end of the season Charlton released him.

At the time, Maddison made the decision to end his career in professional football and subsequently joined Spalding United although made just four appearances last season after suffering with an injury.

Having scored two goals in his four games though clearly kept his name out there and today it has been announced that he has signed for Darlington who play in the National League North and finished 13th in the league last season.

Originally from Durham, the 28-year-old makes the move back up towards his home.

Maddison has experience at non-league level from the start of his career when he spent a season playing for Gateshead in the National League before making his move to Peterborough.

In 29 games for The Heed, he scored nine goals.

The Verdict:

Considering Maddison is only 28-years-old and did so well during his time with Peterborough, it is a bit of a shock to see him preparing for life in the National League North next season.

However, the player clearly feels as though the decision to step away from professional football was the right one for him and therefore it’s good to see he still has the desire to play the game.

He has struggled to get game time in recent seasons and last season was especially hindered by a serious injury.

However, if he can keep his fitness up this season and find his tempo again at Darlington, there’s no reason why he can’t do a solid job with his new team.