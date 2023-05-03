Leeds United have made somewhat of a desperate move in a bid to try and stay in the Premier League by hiring Sam Allardyce to try and rescue their season.

The experienced manager, who has been the boss at no fewer than eight different top flight outfits, has been drafted in to replace the faltering Javi Gracia, who has departed Elland Road as well as director of football Victor Orta.

A 4-1 defeat against AFC Bournemouth on Sunday was the final straw for the Leeds board, and now it is upto former England manager Allardyce to get the results required to secure their Premier League status for 2023-24.

Usually, Allardyce brings trusted assistant Sammy Lee with him, but his absence due to being on jury service means that he has had to opt for a different right-hand man, and to the surprise of some he has opted for Karl Robinson.

Where was Karl Robinson's last job?

Robinson is well-known in EFL circles and he has had three significant managerial roles at the level.

Most recently, Robinson was at Oxford United, where he spent nearly five years in charge and led the U's to a League One play-off final in 2020 and a semi-final the following year.

Before Oxford, he spent over a year in the dugout at Charlton Athletic but his big breakthrough came at MK Dons, who he managed between 2010 and 2016 after previously being assistant to Paul Ince.

Robinson took the Dons into the Championship for one season in 2015 before being sacked a year later, before then moving to Charlton and then Oxford.

Why has Sam Allardyce decided to bring Karl Robinson to Leeds?

Allardyce knows all about Robinson from his time as a young coach at Blackburn Rovers.

Between 2007 and 2009, Robinson was a first-team coach at Ewood Park and he was kept on the coaching staff by Allardyce, who had come in to replace Paul Ince in the dugout.

Whilst he didn't follow Allardyce around in his future career as he forged his own path in the managerial world, Robinson has seemingly found his way back to the veteran boss having been out of work for a couple of months and will help him try to mastermind the survival of the Whites.

It will likely only be a short-term partnership though as regardless of what division Leeds are in next season, they are more-than likely going to go in a different direction when it comes to a long-term head coach.