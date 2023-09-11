Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's struggles in the Championship can be partly attributed to their difficulties in signing experienced players during the transfer window.

Lewis Grabban, a free agent, could be a valuable addition to the team's attack with his goal-scoring ability and versatility.

While Grabban's best days may be behind him, his experience and potential impact make him a low-risk option that could help improve Sheffield Wednesday's performance in the league.

Sheffield Wednesday haven’t started the 2023/24 Championship season how they would have liked to.

The Owls ended their stay in League One last season and returned to England’s second tier.

But their preparations for the campaign were very disruptive, as Darren Moore left suddenly, Xisco Munoz wasn’t appointed straight away, and they seemed to struggle to get players through the door.

So it isn’t a surprise that results on the pitch haven’t gone their way either, but they will hope their draw with Leeds United last time out will be the springboard they need to climb up the table.

As mentioned, Sheffield Wednesday struggled to get players into the club, and while they did bring in players, you could argue that they may lack the Championship experience needed.

So even though the transfer window is closed, the free agent market is there for clubs to look at and see if there are any players who interest them. This is somewhere the Owls should look and, in fact, pursue a move for Lewis Grabban.

What is Lewis Grabban’s current situation?

The 35-year-old currently finds himself without a club and has been since leaving Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli in January of this year.

Grabban has been searching for a new club but has yet to find one, but he could well be looked at by teams in the Championship.

The experienced forward has played for a host of clubs in England, starting out at Crystal Palace before playing for the likes of Millwall, Brentford, Bournemouth, Sunderland, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest.

Forest was the last team he played for in England, as he left them in August 2022 to join Al-Ahli.

Why should Sheffield Wednesday sign Lewis Grabban?

The Owls do have some options at the top end of the pitch, but they have struggled to get going in the Championship.

So, while his best days may be behind him, the club couldn’t go far wrong adding Grabban to their ranks to just give them something different.

In his last season in the Championship with Nottingham Forest, Grabban still showed that he has an eye for goal, scoring 12 times in 32 league appearances.

But he also showed other signs that make him a useful player to have in this division. He averaged 1.5 shots per game that campaign, as he isn’t a striker who is afraid of taking shots at goal. Grabban has been known to be a tricky forward, and that is shown in his 0.5 dribbles per game, as per WhoScored.com.

The 35-year-old has also adapted his game so that he can play a bit deeper, meaning he can be involved in the game and play off another striker. In his last season for Forest, he averaged 14.5 passes per game, and 0.8 were key passes, which helped him collect four assists, as per WhoScored.com.

Obviously, his time in Saudi Arabia didn’t go to plan, but he was playing in the Championship the season before last, and he was an important part of Forest’s team that won promotion to the Premier League.

He would need time to get up to match fitness, and being 35 may mean he can’t play or do the same things he’s done before.

But to bring him in on a short-term deal and have him even as an option on the bench is surely worth doing, given the fact they have only scored four goals so far in the league.

The transfer window is closed, so they are limited in what they can do, but adding Grabban isn’t a risk, and even if he were to chip in with a few goals, he could be the difference in the club staying in the Championship for another season.