Highlights Joe Lolley's performance in the Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest game in 2018-19, where he made four assists and scored a goal, is considered one of the finest in Championship history.

Despite Lolley's exceptional performance, the spotlight was taken away from him as Tammy Abraham scored four goals for Aston Villa.

Lolley's goal contributions, including his assists, should be acknowledged and appreciated, even though goals tend to receive more recognition in football.

Former Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town star Joe Lolley is fondly remembered by Championship fans as one of the second-tier's finest players in recent years.

The winger, who now plays for Sydney FC in Australia's A-League, made an impressive 171 appearances for Forest, including 27 Championship outings in the club's promotion-winning season of 2021-22.

His most impressive campaign, though, came in 2018-19 where the Englishman made a fantastic tally of 11 goals and 11 assists, in a season where he featured in all 46 Championship games.

Lolley followed this up with a successful 2019-20 second-tier season, which saw him score nine goals and create a further eight assists, cementing his status as one of the best Championship wingers across that period.

Joe Lolley Championship stats at Nottingham Forest Season Apps Goals Assists 2017/18 16 3 3 2018/19 46 11 11 2019/20 42 9 8 2020/21 28 1 2 2021/22 29 0 1

When Joe Lolley made four assists v Aston Villa

The 2018-19 term witnessed Lolley's finest ever individual performance, as he produced four assists in a crazy game that epitomises the unpredictability and sheer brilliance of Championship football.

Of course, that fateful day was 28th November 2018, when Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest played out a simply incredible 5-5 draw at Villa Park.

Despite the fact that Lolley made four assists, which he complemented with a goal of his own that night, the limelight was taken away from him a touch as Tammy Abraham, who would go on to become an England international, scored four goals for the hosts.

However, it could be argued that assists are also often more difficult to provide than goals, as often the role of a striker, albeit a difficult job, is to finish off an opportunity expertly crafted by the assist maker.

It is also worth noting here that Lolley's goal (pictured above) that night was a cracking effort from long-range, which Championship fans at the time viewed as somewhat of a trademark of his.

But on

On the other hand, Abraham's stunning return of four goals that game included a unique 36-minute hat-trick, so it is clearly very difficult to weigh up which one of the two stars had the better evening.

Lolley should take more plaudits

Lolley was a second-tier superstar, but it doesn't quite sit right to some that his incredible return of five goal contributions in one game could well be the finest Championship performance of all time, as for others, it wasn't even the best performance of that game.

Interestingly, though, Lolley's last goal contribution in the 5-5 draw was an assist to set up Lewis Grabban's equaliser, which came after the 68th minute red-card shown to Tobias Figueiredo.

Abraham's last goal contribution of the evening also came following the dismissal of the defender, so it could be argued that things were massively in the striker's favour at that point.

Although five goal contributions in one game is always a rare feat viewed with enormous respect, perhaps Lolley did not gain the plaudits he deserved for this because it came in an incredibly eventful match where Abraham scored four goals.

Furthermore, four of Lolley's five contributions in this match were assists and almost all football fans are guilty of the belief that goals deserve more kudos than assists.

However, make no mistake about it, Lolley has every right to claim that he produced the best performance the Championship has ever seen.