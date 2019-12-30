Ex-Nottingham Forest player criticises Lamouchi following win over Wigan

Nottingham Forest legend Kenny Burns has criticised head coach Sabri Lamouchi, following the Reds’ 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.

Forest recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since the start of November and moved back up into the play-off places with a win against bottom-of-the-table Wigan – thanks to Tobias Figueiredo’s second goal of the season.

However, despite the victory – Forest’s first in four games at the City Ground – Burns has criticised Lamouchi for his team selection and tactics.

The two-time European Cup winner insisted that Lamouchi was wrong to make changes to his starting line-up against Wigan and also claimed that the Frenchman is setting his team up to be too defensive at home.

He told Nottinghamshire Live: “I thought the manager got his starting XI wrong against Wigan Athletic. I would have kept Joe Lolley and Tiago Silva in because they did really well in the previous game, at Hull City. They are two of our best players.”

He added: “I just think we set up too defensively at home. That’s why our form hasn’t been great there. I don’t think it’s anything to do with the pressure or the expectation from the crowd. It’s just down to the way we try to play.

“We’ve got to be more attacking at the City Ground and really go for teams. We didn’t get at Wigan – the bottom team in the division – anywhere near enough.

“In fact, we were poor against them, there’s no getting away from that. But I think Lamouchi has to set us up to be more attack-minded, especially on home turf.“

Forest are currently fifth in the league table – only two points behind third-placed Fulham – although they are eleven points outside the automatic promotion places.

The Verdict

Forest have made an encouraging start to the season under Lamouchi, but if they are to go on and win promotion this season, I think they need to start winning more matches at home.

Burns could be right, maybe this is down to the way that the team are playing, but the important thing is that there’s still time for Lamouchi to turn things around and that the team are in a good position in the table.

There’s definitely room for improvement going into the second half of the season, but there are still plenty of positives for Lamouchi to take from his side’s start to the campaign.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.