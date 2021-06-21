Ex-Nottingham Forest man delivers Joe Worrall verdict amid Premier League interest

Nottingham Forest have a big problem at the back if Joe Worrall is sold to a Premier League club, according to former Tricky Trees player Steve Chettle.

The 24-year-old centre-back has been a regular at the City Ground since his loan move to Rangers in the 2018-19 campaign, playing in every Championship match the following season and appearing 31 times in 2020-21.

Worrall’s performances have led to interest from the top flight, with Burnley, West Ham United and Crystal Palace all reportedly interested according to The Athletic.

Forest do have depth at the back to cope without Worrall to an extent, but if he does depart then the club will likely get an eight-figure fee for his services, and decisions will need to be made on how to reinvest that money.

A man who knows a lot about leading from the back for Forest having played over 400 league games for them, Chettle though doesn’t think the current options aside from Worrall that Chris Hughton has at the back are good enough to take Forest up the table without a signing coming in.

And he has concluded that a direct replacement will need to be recruited if Worrall is cashed in on.

“I like McKenna. I’m not sure about Figueiredo. I think he makes an awful lot of mistakes for a central defender,” Chettle told the Garibaldi Red podcast.

“They’re not judged on their ball playing ability. They’re judged on stopping people scoring. I’m not sure they’ll have enough if Joe goes but I’m sure the manager will have a plan to replace him.

“I’ve only seen Mbe Soh play one game to be fair and I wasn’t overly impressed. He needs to earn his money and be good enough to play.

“If he’s not good enough you need to have a plan after that.”

The Verdict

Forest do have quite a few problem areas of the pitch that they need to address, but even though they have three centre-backs on the books aside from Worrall it’s obvious to see that he’d need to be replaced.

Despite only being 24, Worrall is a leader and even though he couldn’t help guide Forest to a higher finish than 17th last season, that’s no reflection on his individual performances.

With the no-supporter COVID era hitting clubs below the Premier League pretty hard, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Forest accept an offer in the region of £10 million and above for perhaps their most prized asset right now, but it probably isn’t worth even worrying about from fans until any interest is firmed up.