Matt Mills reveals first thing Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson said to him when he signed for Leicester

Current Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson hasn’t always been the most straight-forward of characters as evidenced with some of his media outbursts and the time he throttled James McArthur on the sidelines.

And former Leicester City skipper Matt Mills has shed some more light about the man having played under him at the King Power Stadium.

Centre-back Mills joined the Foxes in the summer of 2011 but it was Sven-Goran Eriksson who acquired him.

The Swede was sacked not long into the 2011-12 campaign though and replaced by Pearson, and it’s fair to say he didn’t end up quite seeing eye-to-eye with Mills.

Mills revealed on the Undr The Cosh podcast the first thing that Pearson said to him when he met him for the first time – and it’s not quite what you’d expect.

“You’re not as fat as I thought you were,” Mills said of the moment that he shook hands with his new manager.

Pearson’s first game in charge was a 3-0 success over Crystal Palace and Mills revealed the details of his next conversation with his new boss – and it proved to be the beginning of the end.

“He called me into the office on the Monday and I just thought he would say ‘nice to meet you – well done on Saturday’, just a general chat,” Mills continued.

“And he’s gone ‘Do you think you deserve to be captain?’ And I was just sat there like ‘I don’t know, I didn’t ask to be – the last manager thought there was something within me to give me the armband’.”

Mills continued to be captain for Leicester for the next few months but he was then dropped for an FA Cup clash with Norwich City in February 2012 and never played for the Foxes again, with Pearson allegedly telling Mills he was dropped because he ‘wanted to’.

The Verdict

Bristol City fans might have a better sense now of what their manager can sometimes be like behind the scenes.

However it’s important to note that this was 10 years ago now and Pearson may have changed somewhat in that time – for whatever reason though he never quite struck it up with Mills.

The defender was soon frozen out and moved on to Bolton before playing for Nottingham Forest and other clubs, so his time under Pearson didn’t scupper his career at all.

It’s fair to say that Pearson is a character though and Mills’ revelation just proves that.