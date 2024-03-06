Highlights Desperate fight to earn promotion. Former star Huckerby praises Ipswich's resilience and determination to secure a top two finish.

Former Norwich City star Darren Huckerby has given his verdict on rivals Ipswich Town’s promotion challenge.

The Tractor Boys earned another dramatic late win on Tuesday night to maintain their place in the automatic promotion places.

Kieran McKenna’s team overcame a 1-0 and 2-1 deficit to earn all three points with a 3-2 victory at Portman Road.

The Suffolk outfit are aiming to earn back-to-back promotions, having come up from League One last year.

Leif Davis’ 89th minute strike earned the team an important result in their chase of a place back in the Premier League.

Huckerby makes Ipswich claim

Huckerby has put aside the rivalry between his former club Norwich and the Tractor Boys to praise the work McKenna is doing at Portman Road.

He believes there is no luck involved in their rise to the top of the Championship table this season.

“Can't knock what them lot down the road are doing at the minute, it's not luck if you continue to attack and put teams under immense pressure,” wrote Huckerby, via Twitter.

“Hate to say it but McKenna is doing a remarkable job!”

Huckerby initially signed for Norwich in late 2003 on a short-term loan deal that was later made permanent before 2004.

He made nearly 200 league appearances for the Canaries during his five-year stint at Carrow Road, helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League in 2004.

Norwich supporters will be dismayed at seeing one of their former stars praising a rival, but there is no denying the impressive nature of Ipswich’s rise over the last 12 months.

McKenna has earned a lot of plaudits for his work as manager of the club since arriving in December 2021.

The Northern Irishman guided the team to a second place finish in League One last year, and is now fighting for another top two finish this season.

Ipswich Town league position

Ipswich currently sit second in the table, just three points behind leaders Leicester City with 10 games to go.

Leeds United are only two points behind in third, with Southampton six points further back but having played a game fewer.

Ipswich have not competed in the top flight since 2002, so will be looking to end a 22-year wait to gain promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Next up for McKenna’s side is a trip to face Cardiff City on 9 March.

Norwich will be envious of Ipswich’s rise

Norwich have had the better of their rivals over the last several years, regularly competing in the Premier League while Ipswich toiled away in League One.

However, McKenna’s management of the Tractor Boys has seen them leapfrog Norwich in the pecking order of English football.

There will be some jealousy from Norwich supporters if the Suffolks side does gain promotion this year.

But the Canaries could join them through the play-offs, or they could even meet in the battle for the third promotion place, which would be a very dramatic way to end the campaign.

Rivalry aside, however, it is clear that McKenna has earned the praise for his work at Portman Road this season.