Ex-Newcastle United man emerges as potential transfer target for rivals Sunderland

Sunderland have handed a trial to Nathan Harker, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The goalkeeper previously played for Newcastle United before leaving the club at the end of his contract last year.

At 22 years of age Harker is looking for an opportunity to get back into the game and was given exactly that as he featured for the Black Cats in an under-23s clash with Leeds United on Monday.

While it’s his second trial spell with the club, he’ll be hoping to earn a contract with Lee Johnson’s club.

It remains to be seen whether he’d be offered a deal, but if he was then Harker would be the latest of a long list of players to move to the Stadium Of Light.

Sunderland enjoyed a very busy January transfer window where they brought in no less than four players during the month.

They included deals for Carl Winchester, Jordan Jones, Ross Stewart and Jake Vokins who linked up with Johnson’s squad as they look to secure promotion to the Championship.

While Harker would not be seen as an immediate choice for the first team, the hope would be that he could challenge for the number one jersey if the club decide to offer him a contract at the club.

The Verdict

This is certainly a big opportunity for Nathan Harker.

The former Newcastle United man is looking for a way back into the game and after enjoying his time in the North East with the Magpies, he’s hoping to earn a deal with Sunderland.

It remains to be seen if that will happen, but the 22-year-old will certainly be doing all that he can to prove his worth.