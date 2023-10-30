Highlights Reading FC is in desperate need of a change in ownership as they face financial struggles and potential administration.

Mike Ashley, the owner of Frasers Group and former owner of Newcastle United, has shown interest in taking over the club, with many fans open to the idea.

The potential return of Alan Pardew as manager, who previously had success with the club, could be on the cards, but he may face challenges winning over fans and avoiding relegation.

Reading are in desperate need of a new owner as they continue to struggle financially.

Dai Yongge’s six-year spell has been nothing short of a disaster - and only one season during his time at the club can be counted as a success.

Following their relegation at the end of last term, which wouldn’t have happened if they hadn’t been deducted six points for breaching the conditions of their EFL business plan, they are now 24th in League One following their defeat against Portsmouth at the weekend.

On the pitch, they need a miracle to stay up considering their recent results, with Ruben Selles not proving to be a good appointment thus far.

And off it, a takeover could help to solve quite a few of the club’s problems, with their inability to pay bills likely to land them in hot water.

According to Alan Nixon, Mike Ashley has taken an interest in the third-tier side and judging by the reaction on social media, he’s a potential owner that their fanbase would accept.

The Frasers Group owner was heavily criticised whilst he was the owner of Newcastle United, but managed to provide off-field stability by paying bills on time and ensuring the Magpies remained afloat financially.

Some other aspects of his time in charge of the Tyneside outfit could be questioned, but with the Royals in danger of going into administration, many fans would welcome him with open arms.

Who could Mike Ashley appoint if he became Reading’s owner?

Nixon believes a return for Alan Pardew could be on the cards if Ashley takes control.

Ashley is believed to be "close" to Pardew with the two working together during their time at Newcastle - and the latter has managed the Royals before.

The 62-year-old won his first major job in management with the Berkshire outfit, being appointed permanently in 1999 and arguably being crucial to the success that the Royals went on to enjoy after his departure in 2003.

Reading FC's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

Being promoted to the second tier at the end of the 2001/02 season under his stewardship, they came close to securing promotion again the previous season, but lost out to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the play-off semis.

Bringing the likes of Marcus Hahnemann, Nicky Shorey, Steve Sidwell and James Harper to the club and setting them on the right path to the Premier League, Pardew’s impact at the Select Car Leasing Stadium can’t be underestimated.

He may have enjoyed success there before, but there are a couple of reasons why he shouldn’t return.

Why should Alan Pardew not return to Reading?

You feel there’s a chance Selles would be sacked if Ashley came in, because results haven’t been good enough this term despite the Royals’ off-field situation.

That could allow Pardew to come in - but he would have a huge job winning over the supporters there considering they were angry about the way he left the club to join West Ham back in 2003.

Many fans who were fans at the time are still alive - and many would have forgotten his departure - with some labelling him 'Pardjudas'.

Getting some fans onside would be difficult and this is one reason why he shouldn’t take the job.

As well as this, it’s almost an impossible job at the moment considering the Royals’ current position in the league table.

Considering he played a part in the Berkshire side’s rise, he won’t want to risk taking them down to League Two.

That could be his final job in management if he suffers relegation with the Royals - and that’s not the way he will want to bow out of the game.