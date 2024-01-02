Highlights Gary Rowett, former manager of Birmingham City, is interested in replacing Wayne Rooney who was recently sacked after a poor performance.

Rowett, who managed the club from 2014 to 2016, has expressed his desire to return to Birmingham City after leaving his previous position at Millwall.

Birmingham City's league position has declined significantly under Rooney's leadership, with the team currently sitting in 20th place and fighting to avoid relegation.

Gary Rowett is interested in replacing Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City, according to Birmingham Live.

It was announced earlier this morning that the Blues had decided to sack Rooney after only 15 games in charge.

Rooney was brought to the club in October, as the club’s hierarchy decided to part ways with John Eustace, despite him having the club sixth in the table.

The former Manchester United captain was appointed as it was believed he could lift the club to the next level and play with the “no fear” style they wanted.

However, it never really got going for Rooney, as he only won two of his 15 games in charge, and his performances were nowhere near good enough.

The 38-year-old’s final game in charge of the club was Monday’s 3-0 defeat to Leeds United, a result that saw the club’s supporters turn on Rooney.

Gary Rowett is interested in the Birmingham City job

As whenever a manager is sacked, there is a lot of speculation regarding who could be replacing the departed manager.

It is still very early in the process, but former Millwall manager Gary Rowett is interested in the vacancy at Birmingham, according to Birmingham Live.

Rowett managed the Blues seven years ago, as he was appointed manager in 2014 and left in 2016, as he was harshly treated despite the team playing well.

Since leaving Birmingham, Rowett has managed a few sides in the Championship, with his last job being at Millwall.

The 49-year-old left the Lions in October by mutual consent and has since been out of work. Rowett was in charge at the Den for four years and helped establish Millwall as a top-half Championship side that came close to the play-offs.

It now seems as though Rowett is keen to get back into management and return to Birmingham City.

Birmingham City’s league position

Rooney leaves Birmingham having lost nine of their last 15 games, a run that has seen the club go from a play-off contender to a fight for safety.

The defeat to Leeds on Monday leaves Birmingham sitting in 20th place in the Championship, just six points clear of third from bottom Sheffield Wednesday.

Championship table (As it stands 2nd January) Teams PL GD PTS 17 Blackburn Rovers 26 -9 32 18 Plymouth Argyle 26 -2 29 19 Stoke City 26 -7 29 20 Birmingham City 26 -11 28 21 Huddersfield Town 26 -18 25 22 Sheffield Wednesday 26 -19 22 23 QPR 26 -16 21 24 Rotherham United 26 -26 18

Birmingham are not in league action until the 13th of January, with the attention now on their FA Cup third-round tie against Hull City this Saturday.

Gary Rowett could be a good short-term option for Birmingham City

Birmingham will likely want to appoint a suitable replacement for Rooney right away, but they won’t want to rush the decision.

Therefore, hearing that Rowett is interested in the vacancy could be good news for the club, as he could well be a short-term option.

The Blues could turn to the 49-year-old as someone to take charge of the club until the end of the season, which gives them time to assess all their options.

Rowett brings experience and know-how of the league, and he could be a wise appointment in helping the club climb away from relegation trouble. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that Birmingham will return to Rowett for anything longer than until the end of the season.