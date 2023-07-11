Gillingham are heading into the new League Two season with high expectations.

The Gills played in England’s fourth division last season, but it was a disappointing campaign as the lack of investment and quality of the playing squad weren’t up to the required standard.

However, their form massively picked up in the second half of the season, just after the ownership changed and Brad Galinson was announced as the new club owner.

Now, with a fresh start, Gillingham under Neil Harris have big expectations heading into this new season, as their financial power has improved, which means they are able to entice players from higher up the EFL.

That is proven, with the fact ex-Millwall defender Scott Malone has been spotted heading on Gillingham’s pre-season tour to Italy, as reported by KentOnline.

What is Scott Malone’s current situation?

The 32-year-old finds himself without a club this summer after he was released by Millwall following the expiration of his contract.

Malone, who can play as a left-back, left midfielder, and centre back, was with the Lions for two seasons after he joined them on a free transfer from Derby County.

The defender started his career at Wolves, where he came through the academy but failed to appear in the first team.

He left them in 2011 to join Bournemouth, but he only stayed there for a season before signing for Millwall for his first stint at the club.

From 2015 to 2018, Malone played for Cardiff City, Fulham, Huddersfield Town, and Derby.

Then, in 2020, he joined Millwall on loan for the season before, a year later, signing for the club on a permanent basis.

The 32-year-old is able to boast valuable EFL and Premier League experience, having played over 300 times in the Championship as well as 22 times in the top flight.

Malone has played in League Two before, most recently in the 2010/11 season, when he played 22 times for Burton Albion.

Scott Malone on Gillingham’s pre-season tour

Gillingham are yet to confirm Malone’s presence on the club’s tour, but KentOnline are reporting the defender has made the trip, and he could play in Gills game against Serie B side Como on Wednesday.

Neil Harris is said to be keen on adding another defender to his squad, with a left-sided one being the focus.

Gillingham have already signed left-back Max Clark, but they don’t have much cover on that side.

While the League Two outfits did offer a new deal to David Tutonda, he’s looking for a club where he can play more regularly.

Would Scott Malone be a good signing for Gillingham?

Despite being 32, there is no doubt that Malone has still got plenty left to offer in football, so if the Gills can get him signed on, then this could be a real boost to their promotion hopes.

Malone would bring valuable knowledge and know-how about the EFL and a touch of class that not all League Two teams can afford to have in their defence.

Of course, Harris and Malone are aware of each other, so this is a deal that could happen given that Malone may be short on options and has worked with Harris before.