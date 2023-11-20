The Joe Edwards era at Millwall got off to the perfect start before the international break arrived, with a 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday being the perfect opener to life at The Den.

Edwards is the Lions' first new boss in over four years after Gary Rowett arrived in 2019, but not many people would have expected the former defender to exit the club after just two months of the 2023-24 season.

Why did Gary Rowett leave Millwall?

In mid-October, just a few days before Millwall were set to return to action after the international break, the surprise exit of Rowett was announced, despite the South Bermondsey outfit being just three points off the play-off spots at the time.

Millwall described the parting of ways as mutual, much like a lot of exits are announced in the modern day, but this one was said to be very much a two-way decision and not a sacking, with chairman James Berylson wanting a fresh start and Rowett also wanting to move on.

Rowett went on to further explain on talkSPORT that it just felt like the right time to move on from his near four years in charge, and one of his right-hand men - Paul Robinson - has issued more detail on the 50-year-old's decision.

What has Paul Robinson said on Gary Rowett's Millwall exit?

Robinson, who was an experienced defender at Premier League and Championship level during his career, was brought to Millwall by Rowett in the summer of 2021 having worked with him at Birmingham.

However, after Edwards was appointed as the new head coach of the Lions, Robinson would leave The Den as well just a day later, and he's now opened up on one of the main reasons as to why Rowett decided that he needed to depart the club, which was all to do with family.

"Gary's (departure) was (a shock) because we never knew nothing about it," Robinson told the Second Tier Pod.

"Obviously you never know what goes on behind the scenes as a coach, you do your planning for games and it was the international break - we had Hull at home on the Saturday in the 2-2 draw, we were then given a few days off to spend time with families.

"Obviously I'm in the Midlands and I was travelling back and forth to London and staying down at times whilst working at Millwall, and Gary was the same.

"He was from the Midlands, and I think the time being away from the family, especially his youngest, I think it was getting to him.

"And there is times in football where pressure away from your family takes its toll and you miss out on them times like I missed out on my time with my boys, especially my two youngest who are now 12 and 14, you don't realise because you're so ingrained in your job with what youre trying to do and how you're trying to make the team work and how you're trying to help individual players, you forget about your own life and your own family time.

"So yeah, the Gary situation came out of the blue, but you could understand it.

"You could understand that he was missing his family, but you've also got to appreciate what a great job he's done at Millwall over the four years and the stability that he's given the team and the narrow misses that we missed out on play-offs, especially last year, I think that was the hardest one missing out and losing that last game 4-3 and missing out.

"It hits you hard in football with those situations, knowing it was probably the best year to get promoted, especially when you look at the play-off final between Coventry and Luton, you look at that and you were going 'we were probably better than them two teams'.

"But they managed to get in there through hard work and determination and we just missed out on losing silly games where we shouldn't have lost silly games."