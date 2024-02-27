George Friend’s playing career is set to come to an end this season, according to Pete O’Rourke.

The 36-year-old is currently plying his trade with Bristol Rovers in League One, but is planning to retire at the end of the campaign.

However, his time involved with football is set to continue after his playing career, with a major behind the scenes role at Rovers already being planned.

The centre-back joined the third tier team last summer on a one-year deal following his departure from Birmingham City.

Friend has also played for the likes of Middlesbrough, Doncaster Rovers and Wolves in his career.

George Friend’s Bristol Rovers role

It has been reported that Friend is set to become Bristol Rovers’ new director of football once his playing career ends this term.

The Englishman is being readied to work alongside manager Matt Taylor, with previously important figures like head of recruitment Eddy Jennings having departed as recently as November.

Friend has a wealth of playing experience to bring to the position, which will be a key role in shaping the future of the Pirates.

He will likely be heavily involved in the recruitment process, for which planning will already be underway for this summer’s strategy.

Friend will also likely be heavily involved in shaping the off-field strategy of the club in other areas, potentially including at youth level.

This is obviously a role that he has never held before, as he makes a swift career change following the end of his playing career.

The veteran player will now spend the remainder of the campaign preparing for this new role, with Rovers sitting comfortably in mid-table.

George Friend’s importance to Bristol Rovers

Friend has not played for the Gas since 10 October, not featuring once for the team since Taylor’s appointment in December.

The defender was initially an important part of the team at the start of the campaign, prior to Joey Barton’s dismissal as manager.

Friend’s previous playing experience has seen him feature regularly in the Championship, as well as make 25 appearances in the Premier League with Middlesbrough and Wolves (all stats from Fbref).

Bristol Rovers league position

League One Table (As it stands February 26th) Team P GD Pts 9 Leyton Orient 34 0 51 10 Lincoln City 34 5 48 11 Northampton Town 34 -3 48 12 Bristol Rovers 34 -2 46 13 Wigan Athletic 34 5 41 14 Exeter City 35 -22 40 15 Wycombe Wanderers 33 -3 38 16 Reading 35 -6 38

Rovers currently sit 12th in the League One table, 13 points clear of the relegation zone with 12 games to go.

The gap to the play-offs is 11 points, indicating that a big upturn in form is needed if they are to make anything out of the remainder of their season.

Taylor’s side has won two of their last three league games to move into the top half of the standings.

Next up for Rovers is an away trip to Leyton Orient on 2 March.

Friend makes swift career change

Some players tend to take time away from the game before making the transition to a role behind the scenes.

But Friend is wasting no time, showing the ambition to work at a high level by taking a position as important as director of football.

It remains to be seen whether he has what it takes to work well in such a role, and this will be a real test of his credentials.

Being heavily involved in recruitment alongside Taylor will be an interesting combination to watch work together, and they now have a few months to iron out their plans and get on the same page ahead of the summer window.