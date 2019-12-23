Ex-Marcelo Bielsa favourite heaps praise on Leeds United boss as January rumours circulate

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew has addressed the reports suggesting that Leeds United are interested in signing him in January and heaped praise on Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Ghana Soccer Net have reported that the Yorkshire club are set to make a lucrative offer for the 30-year-old in January as Bielsa is very keen on reuniting with Ayew, who played under him at Marseille.

The Ghanian forward has been in fantastic form for the Swans this season–scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 21 Championship appearances.

Speaking to Canal Plus, quotes via the Daily Star, Ayew addressed the reports about his future and discussed Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

He said: “I am not aware of that. I don’t know anything. I don’t have any comment.

“I appreciate Marcelo Bielsa enormously. He is an incredible manager. We had a very very strong relationship at Marseille. And there you have it. That’s all I can say.

“But in terms of transfers. There will be more things that will be said, there have already been things that have been said.

“Like ‘he’s going there, he’s going there. He’s going to the Premier League, etc.’ I am not thinking about any of that. I am concentrating on what I have to do here.

“I receive so much love from the stadium, people, from the city, from the club, I am enjoying myself. I feel good.”

Leeds have made a strong start to the season and are currently second in the Championship, three points behind league leaders West Bromwich Albion and with an eight-point lead on third-place Sheffield Wednesday.

However, they were in a similarly commanding position heading into January last year and after a quiet window, suffered a late-season slump in form that saw their promotion chances ruined.

Director of football Victor Orta has suggested it could be a quiet January for the Yorkshire club once again but you wonder if they might look to bring in some reinforcements to avoid a repeat of last season’s problems.

The Verdict

Despite Ayew’s comments on Bielsa, I find it very, very hard to believe that Leeds are going to splash the cash to bring the 30-year-old to the club in January.

Swansea are still battling for the play-offs and will not want to let the Ghanian go, so he is likely to be very expensive.

Orta has discussed his want for value for money and I simply can’t see Ayew being that, even if he has a strong relationship with Bielsa.