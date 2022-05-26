Ex-Manchester United player joins Kieran McKenna at Ipswich Town

Lee Grant has joined Ipswich Town as a first team coach after calling time on his playing career at the end of his contract with Manchester United.

The 39-year-old made two senior appearances in the final four seasons of his career with the Red Devils and will be reunited with Kieran McKenna at Portman Road next season.

McKenna has made a very good start to life in Suffolk and he explained what Grant will add to the coaching staff when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “We are so happy to have Lee on board with the coaching staff.

“I have worked closely with Lee, and he has been transitioning ready to make the move into a coaching role as soon as he called time on his playing career.

“He has been a fantastic professional and he is someone that has great knowledge of the game.

“He has always been a respected member of every dressing room he has been in.

“He will bring a wealth of quality to his role, and, given he had a number of opportunities for his next step in the game, it’s a great sign for the club that he has made that commitment to us.

“Lee will add value right across the board and he will fit in really well with the coaching staff.

“He will work with players on an individual basis but will also help the team as a collective, as well as working closely with the forwards in the squad.”

Automatic promotion will be the aim for the Tractor Boys next season and McKenna will not be leaving any stone unturned off the pitch to give them the best possible chance.

The Verdict

It is very intriguing to learn that one of Grant’s main responsibilities in the job will be to work with the club’s strikers rather than goalkeepers.

The 39-year-old will know what is most difficult to deal with as a keeper, fresh off the back of a playing career that lasted over 20 years and it will be interesting to see what influence he has on new signings this summer.

The Tractor Boys were watertight defensively in the final third of the season, and with James Norwood and Macauley Bonne leaving the club, Ipswich will be targeting some added inspiration in the final third in the coming months.

With Sunderland out of the way now, the Tractor Boys will be playing in front of an expectant home crowd in their fourth season since relegation from the Championship.