Ex-Manchester United defender offers opinion on Jude Bellingham links

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has said he believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should look to sign Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Premier League side United have been linked with the 16-year-old since the turn of 2020, having watched on as the youngster continued to impress in what has been a breakthrough season.

Along with United’s interest, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are said to be keen – whilst Borussia Dortmund were deemed favourites to complete a summer move two weeks ago.

Bellingham had been a constant figure in Pep Clotet’s starting eleven this season, but it is fully expected that he will leave St Andrews this summer to embark on a top flight stint.

Take part in our latest Blues quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 The club was first called Small Heath Alliance? True False

United, who handed Bellingham, his mother and agent, a tour of Old Trafford and the club’s Carrington training complex earlier this month – are expected to be Dortmund’s main rivals over a move, and former player Ferdinand has given his thoughts on the reports.

Speaking via Youtube and his official Instagram account, Ferdinand said: “Man United’s hopes for Jude Bellingham boosted because a few other clubs have said that they’re not going to be doing transfers during a period where there’s uncertainty around coronavirus.

“Hopefully that let’s Man United in the back door and take him – unless we’re at the front of the queue already.

“Jude Bellingham, huge talent. Huge talent. Really good-looking footballer in the way he plays, the balance, the poise he’s got, the maturity at such a young age. I want to see more.”

Bellingham first joined Birmingham at the age of eight, progressing through the youth academy before making his at the start of the current campaign.

The Verdict

It is going to be an interesting summer for Bellingham, but United are going to pull out all the stops by the looks of things.

Ferdinand’s comments are both full of praise and enticing for Bellingham, if he hears them – and United can feel very confident of late that a deal is going to be done for the youngster.

Dortmund are waiting though…