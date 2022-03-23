Ex-Manchester City figure set to join Preston North End if Chris Kirchner completes takeover

Chris Kirchner has confirmed that he will appoint former Manchester City chief executive Garry Cook to run Preston North End if he completes his takeover of the Lancashire club.

The American businessman is believed to be in advanced discussions with the Hemmings family to acquire the Championship outfit after he switched his targets following a failed attempt to rescue Derby County from administration at the end of 2021.

Kirchner attended two PNE games at Deepdale and despite not naming Ryan Lowe’s side specifically, he has revealed that Cook will come in to the club he ends up taking over as the man at the top.

The 64-year-old started working for Nike in 1996, climbing the ranks at the sportswear company and worked closely with Basketball superstar Michael Jordan for the ‘Brand Jordan’ project, before moving on to Manchester City in 2008 as their CEO.

Cook remained in place at the Etihad Stadium when Sheikh Mansour engineered a takeover of the club and was in charge of player recruitment at the club until September 2011 when he departed his role.

He then joined major MMA organisation UFC a year later as their EVP and Managing Director for Europe, Asia and the Middle East, occupying that role for four years before departing in 2016.

The Verdict

On the face of it, this would be a major appointment for PNE if Kirchner finalises the takeover – which is expected next month.

Cook was the man in charge at Man City when they were on the verge of becoming a footballing superpower and was responsible for bringing a lot of big names to the club.

Of course PNE would not have the same kind of pull but it speaks volumes that Kirchner has someone with a lot of experience in the game to take charge of things for when the thumbs up is given for his acquisition.

Whilst not a lot is known about Kirchner in public circles, there’s enough to know about Cook that this would be a positive incoming at Deepdale.