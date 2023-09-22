In the summer of 2020, Andre Wisdom's life was rocked when he was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in Liverpool.

The former Liverpool FC defender was playing for Derby County at the time and was featuring regularly before being hospitalised, but he still returned for the 2020-21 season and for the majority of it was at the heart of the Rams defence.

Since July 2021 though, Wisdom has been struggling to earn himself a contract elsewhere despite his experience of being a Premier League player and also a Championship stalwart.

What has Andre Wisdom done since Derby County departure?

Derby chose to release Wisdom in the summer of 2021 when his contract expired, but for the two years after that he had failed to get signed up by another club.

Wisdom went on trial with Birmingham City in the early stages of 2022, but it ended with him not being offered a contract by the Blues, and he then later went to train with Sheffield United whilst they had an injury crisis in defence, although that ended in the same way with no deal on the table.

Going into the summer of that year, the defender played in friendlies for Portsmouth but Danny Cowley did not seek to bring him in on a full-time basis, and for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, Wisdom remained unsigned, just like he had been in the previous campaign.

Curious links emerged to Polish outfit Warta Poznan this past summer, with Wisdom reportedly being looked at by them, but once again a chance came and went without a deal.

In a podcast earlier in 2023, Wisdom admitted that since the stabbing incident in 2020, his football career had not been the same and his body did not feel the same either, which is perhaps why clubs did not end up picking up the versatile defensive player.

And his quick return to the game led to various other injury issues as well, which has perhaps also seen clubs bypass his potential signing over the last two years.

However, Wisdom is finally back in football at the age of 30 and has signed for a new club - although he's had to drop down to a really low level to get back into action.

Who has Andre Wisdom signed for?

As confirmed by the club, Warrington Town have signed Wisdom up to play for them, although details are not known on what kind of contract he is on with the Yellows.

Town are relatively local to Wisdom if he is still based in the Liverpool area and having trained with the club for a number of weeks, he is now ready to step back into action and help them out.

And help is what the National League North side need, as following their promotion to the sixth tier of English football they are really struggling - especially in defence.

After a promising start to the campaign, Warrington have not won in their last five league outings, and that has come with conceding 14 goals in that time too, so there will be hope that Wisdom is able to find his feet quickly and gain some match sharpness - and he should really have the ability to impress at that kind of level.