Celtic are eyeing a transfer move for Daniel Amartey, according to Teamtalk.

Brendan Rodgers is set to be re-appointed as the Scottish giants’ manager after his departure from Leicester City.

The Northern Irishman departed Park Head for a move to the Foxes in 2019 after enjoying great success in Scotland, but is now close to a return after his time in Leicester came to an end earlier this year.

Leicester’s relegation to the Championship has raised doubts over the future of a number of key players in the first team squad.

What does the future hold for Daniel Amartey after Leicester City exit?

Amartey’s future has already been decided, with the 28-year-old not on the club’s retained list for next season.

Rodgers is now eyeing the player as his first potential signing of his second stint in charge of Celtic.

The 50-year-old is considering a quick reunion with Amartey as he looks to bolster the team’s ranks.

Amartey is currently a free agent, meaning he would be a relatively low-cost signing as Celtic look to fight to retain their SPL title against Rangers next season.

Rodgers will also be hoping that he can enjoy greater success in Europe compared to his first spell with the club with Celtic having qualified for the Champions League.

How did Daniel Amartey fare last season?

The Ghana international featured 20 times in the Premier League last season, with 18 of those appearances coming as starts.

Amartey has been with Leicester since their league winning campaign of 2015-16, joining from Danish side Copenhagen FC in January 2016.

While he has never been a central figure to the side, he has proven a useful squad player over the years.

His versatility has been a key asset as the player can play in midfield as well as defence, which could be quite useful for Celtic.

But the Scottish side also faces competition from clubs in both Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Would Daniel Amartey be a good signing for Celtic?

The experienced player could be a smart signing for Celtic considering he is a free agent.

The relatively low cost of completing this deal is alluring, but he will also know Rodgers quite well from their time at Leicester which is another advantage to this move for the club.

Amartey’s versatility will be a big asset, and he will add some much-needed depth to the squad.

This would also be a great next step for Amartey at this stage of his career.