Former Leeds United striker Ross McCormack has opened up on his challenging relationship with manager Steve Bruce during his time at Aston Villa.

McCormack earned himself a reputation as one of the most prolific Championship strikers after successful spells with the Whites and Fulham before making a £12 million move to Villa in August 2016.

Roberto Di Matteo brought the Scotsman to Villa Park, but with the club widely expected to challenge for promotion, the former West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea boss was sacked in October after just one win from his 12 games in charge and replaced by Bruce.

McCormack fell out of favour under Bruce and he was loaned out to Nottingham Forest in February 2017 before departing temporarily on two further occasions during Bruce's tenure to Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners.

He was released by Villa in 2019 after an incredibly disappointing three-year spell at the club which saw him score just three goals in 24 appearances.

What happened between Ross McCormack and Steve Bruce at Aston Villa?

McCormack was dropped from the Villa squad in January 2017 for "continually missing training", with Bruce publicly criticising the striker.

"He is nowhere near fit enough to play and be involved," Bruce told the BBC. "I don't think he's in a physical shape or state to contribute.

"Unless his attitude towards everything changes, he's not going to be picked."

"It is fair to say disciplinary measures have been made against him because of his attitude and continually missing training," Bruce added.

"Not in 20 years in management have I ever gone down this route but I feel I have to take a stance because I will not put up with it. There has been too much indiscipline at Villa.

"He has decided the team has picked itself. How can I pick him when he doesn't come to training?

"His failure to turn up for training has happened more than once. Everyone can have an excuse but when it is more than once I will not accept it."

After joining Forest on loan, McCormack revealed that he had missed training on one occasion due to a faulty electronic gate, but denied rumours that Bruce had jumped the fence at his home to confront him.

What did Ross McCormack say about his relationship with Steve Bruce?

McCormack says that he was initially looking forward to working with Bruce following his arrival at Villa Park, but admitted that he endured a difficult relationship with the 62-year-old.

"It got personal between us," McCormack told The Athletic. "But the thing is, I was excited when he first came in. I’d been told he’d tried to sign me before at Birmingham. He played two up front and I thought everything would be sweet. I was looking forward to it."

Relations between the pair significantly deteriorated following the incident with his driveway gate, with Bruce believing that McCormack could have climbed the fence and ordered a taxi into training.

"The gate story is a true one, though," McCormack said. "I don’t apologise for it.

"Someone told me Bruce drove round and took a photo of the gate to prove a point about how small it was – though I’ve no idea if that’s true or not.

"The way it worked at Villa, if you had a problem in the morning you called the doctor.

"I rang in and said: ‘Listen, I’ll make it, but I’ll be running a bit later than usual’. He just asked me to keep them up to date.

"I was expecting someone to come and let me out quickly but they were late getting there so eventually, about 10.20am, I could see I wasn’t going to make it. The manager went off his head."

Where is Ross McCormack now?

McCormack's last appearance came for Aldershot Town in the National League in October 2020 and he now has a new business designing and installing feature walls.

He is perhaps unfairly remembered for high-profile incidents such as the row with Bruce and the infamous deadline day drama involving Massimo Cellino at Leeds in January 2014, but he was an outstanding Championship goalscorer.

McCormack revealed that the move to Villa Park is the one regret in his career, but he can certainly reflect more positively on his spells at Elland Road and Craven Cottage.