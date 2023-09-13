Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has taken aim at former owner Andrea Radrizzani for criticising Angus Kinnear on social media, speaking in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

CEO Kinnear appeared on the Square Ball podcast last week, giving a very honest opinion on various events at Elland Road that have taken place in the past year.

Unsurprisingly, there were a few uncomfortable questions for him during the podcast due to the Whites' relegation, but he seemed to handle them pretty well and he was commended for even having the courage to do it.

Kinnear clearly has his critics as well, but so did Radrizzani who sold his stake to the 49ers during the summer as he let go his control of the West Yorkshire side following their drop to the Championship.

What did Andrea Radrizzani say about Angus Kinnear on social media?

Radrizzani deleted his account following his comments on X but Leeds Live managed to record what he said.

He posted: "[Kinnear] should have taken good responsibility of the contracts with exit clause which I have never read as for many others contracts and company. That’s why management is paid for!"

These comments come after there was major criticism in the summer about key players going out on loan following their relegation because of clauses in their contracts.

These loan exits limited the amount that the Whites could generate from player sales in the summer and even though they spent big in the summer, they could potentially have less wiggle room than the likes of Leicester City and Southampton in January because the pair made a lot from cashing in on key men.

What did Paul Robinson say about Andrea Radrizzani?

Robinson is clearly unhappy about the way Kinnear has been blasted by Radrizzani on a public platform and staunchly defended the CEO when talking to MOT Leeds News.

He said: "It’s disappointing that Radrizzani feels the need to air that type of thoughts and feelings on social media. I don’t buy into that.

"I think there were flaws with the football club and the way that he ran the football club and I don’t think that you can aim shots like that.

"Kinnear, I think he’s been an outstanding asset to the football club, the business side of things has been absolutely run perfectly in recent times. I think you look at Radrizzani, you look at the people around him, you look at Victor Orta for example.

"When Kinnear was telling Radrizzani one thing, maybe Orta was in the other ear telling him something else and he may listen to the wrong person too often, which cost him a lot of money and transfer fees and players that didn’t succeed.

"When you leave something, it’s very easy to decry other people’s work when you’ve left and you’ve gone and you’ve moved on to other things.

"If Kinnear had more of an input in the daily running of the football club, certain things may not have happened.

"There’s always going to be a breakdown in relationships when somebody leaves the football club, I just find it very disappointing that in this day and age, somebody like that feels the need to do the laundry on social media when it’s such a high power position at the football club.

"From a fan perspective, we have a very clear indication of the type of person that you’re dealing with. I think Angus is very cool, calm, and calculated and will say all in a statement, he won’t reply on Twitter."

They are totally fair.

Radrizzani should not be conducting himself unprofessionally on social media and those comments arguably reinforce why it's a positive that he's now left the club.

Although he did oversee success at Elland Road, there were also big mistakes made and the fact he hasn't taken responsibility for a massive one like the loan clauses is a real disappointment.

The owner can't do everything - but he should be given the green light for signings and contracts considering it was his money that the club was spending.

His failure to oversee this is really poor on his part - and he should have had a conversation with Kinnear rather than blast him on a public forum.