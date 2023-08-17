Ex-Leeds United striker Ross McCormack believes Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara would be a great addition for his old club and manager Daniel Farke.

Leeds are expected to be a busy side right up until the 11 p.m. deadline on September 1st.

The Yorkshire side have been at the centre of a lot of the transfer talk throughout this summer transfer window, as high-profile players have departed and Farke has looked to replace them.

The Whites have so far made four new additions, but with the clock ticking, it is likely that Farke is going to want one or two more players through the door before September.

It seems all areas of the pitch are a possibility for Leeds to look at improving in, and one player they have been linked with in the past is Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

What is the latest on Leeds United’s interest in Glen Kamara?

Kamara has been on the Rangers books for nearly four-and-a-half years, having signed from fellow Scottish side Dundee in 2019.

Since moving to Rangers, the midfielder has taken his game to the next level and established himself as a Finland international.

The midfielder has played 193 times for the Gers, but in the second half of last season, Kamara lost his regular place in the team after Michael Beale’s appointment from QPR.

The 27-year-old is still under contract at the club until May 2025 after penning an extension in 2021, but it seems his future may lie away from the football club.

It was reported last week by the Daily Mail, that Leeds may turn to sign Kamara, as a replacement for Tyler Adams who is expected to leave at some point in this transfer window.

It was stated back in June by The Herald, that Rangers had placed a £5 million price-tag on the midfielder. There has been no significant developments to suggest Leeds are not interested in the player, but at this stage no offer has been made.

What has Ross McCormack said about Leeds United possibly signing Glen Kamara?

But as there is interest, former Leeds striker Ross McCormack believes Kamara would be a good signing for his old club and thinks the Finland international could have a big impact.

He said, via the Daily Mail: “Every single game Glen plays he's at least a 7.5 out of 10, he doesn't give the ball away and he'd give them great stability.

“Leeds have a great young talent in Archie Gray, and he'd benefit from having someone like Glen alongside him. Glen has played nearly every game for Finland since the last European Championships - he's got over 50 caps - and played regularly for Rangers in Europe, what he can pass on to young players like Gray is invaluable. He's more than good enough for the level.

“I experienced it first hand when I went to Fulham, and they had been relegated. We were playing Ipswich away in the Championship, but half the team just didn't want to be there. There were eight or nine who would have walked into the first team, but they just didn't want to play, all they wanted to do was leave. It's hard.

“Leeds look like they're going through the same scenario and Farke needs to keep the dressing room together to build for promotion.

“I feel sorry for Farke as he has inherited the situation. That's where someone like Glen would be a great addition for him. He'd have a steadying influence, a good pro that could lead by example and help keep everyone together.

“Defensive midfielders aren't really recognised as stars in the Championship, but he can really help the young boys around the team.

“I thought he'd be perfect for Michael Beale at Rangers but it's obviously not working out there and he more than deserves the chance to return to England after the service he's given the club. They bought him for £50,000 from Dundee and if they get a few million it's a good deal for all parties. It's definitely worth Leeds taking the chance.”