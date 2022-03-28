Ex-Leeds United player criticises transfer links with Swansea City player

Former Leeds United player Paul Robinson has questioned the club’s recruitment plans.

The club were linked with a move for Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes as a potential replacement for Kalvin Phillips.

But Paul Robinson is not impressed by this strategy by the club and believes Downes is not of the required level to play for the club.

Robinson has admitted that Leeds should be competing with top Premier League sides for players.

Robinson also went on to say that a Premier League side cannot compete at the top if they keep signing players from the Championship.

“He’s not at the same level as Kalvin Phillips – he’s nowhere near. Look at how big a miss Phillips has been this season,” said Robinson, via MOT Leeds News.

“Leeds have got to start shopping at the same shops as the top half of the Premier League.

“Yes, there are bargains to be had and there are top players in the Championship – look at Jarrod Bowen, for example, at West Ham.

“But your recruitment has got to be absolutely spot on.

“If you are going to lose Phillips, you’ve got to be recruiting at the top table, you’ve got to be looking around Europe for better players, you’ve got to improve.

“I can’t see Leeds progressing forward if they’re consistently shopping in the Championship when they need to buy better players.”

Downes has featured 31 times for Russell Martin’s side so far this campaign.

Swansea find themselves 16th in the Championship table in what has been a transitional season for the Welsh club.

Downes has made the move up from League One this season, having signed for Swansea at the start of the season from Ipswich Town.

But Downes does have good Championship experience having spent two seasons in the second division with the Tractor Boys before their relegation in 2019.

Next up for Swansea is the big derby game away to Cardiff City on April 2.

The Verdict

Downes has had a good season for Swansea and this is unfairly dismissive from Robinson.

At only 22-years old, Downes also has a lot of potential to keep developing his game.

While he is not on the same level as England international Phillips, he could grow into that role quite well with the right coaching.

Plenty of players have stepped up to the Premier League in recent seasons to great success, perhaps Downes is next in line.