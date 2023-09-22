With Leeds United and their new head coach Daniel Farke suffering from a real lack of senior midfield options going into the 2023-24 season, a chance was given to promising young talent Archie Gray, whose family have a history of being successful at the Whites.

The grandson of Frank Gray and great nephew of Eddie Gray, the 17-year-old was thrown into the starting 11 for the very first time against Cardiff City on the opening day of the campaign having featured for England over the summer in the Under-17's European Championship.

Gray did not look out of place for Leeds either and has since kept his position in the starting 11 under Farke, and whilst he's yet to rack up a goal or assist, the 17-year-old is developing at a rate of knots.

Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn though, whilst impressed in some situations with the youngster, believes that the club's German boss now needs to take action regarding the midfielder.

What has Neil Redfearn said on Archie Gray?

Redfearn believes that Gray may now benefit from some time out of the Leeds starting 11, having had to cope with an awful lot in the first few weeks of the season.

And with Farke able to bring in the likes of Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev in during the late stages of the transfer window, it could now be the perfect time to utilise one of the new arrivals from the start to give Gray a rest.

“I thought he was a little bit under-par at Millwall as well if I’m honest," Redfearn told BBC Radio Leeds following the stalemate against Hull.

I thought he did okay. I just think he’s looking a little bit lost in it now, which is normal - he’s only young. He’s making his way.

"I mean, he’s been sensational since he’s come back, but it might be just time to give him a breather.

"Obviously, you’ve got Glen Kamara on there, I was looking and I was thinking at the end as they were just starting to wilt Leeds, I’m thinking, is Daniel going to bring Glen Kamara on, who’s an experienced sitting midfield player?”

Should Daniel Farke drop Archie Gray for Watford clash?

Gray is undoubtedly a real talent and has stamped his authority on some Championship matches already, but he is being asked a lot to help run a two-man midfield in the second tier.

Naturally, Gray isn't going to start all 46 matches in a season at his age, and he needs to be protected accordingly so he doesn't burn out quickly.

That is why it is useful that Farke was able to add Kamara and Gruev to his options late on in the transfer window and they have been biding their time in the last week and waiting for their opportunity.

It may now come against Watford, and it will probably be wise for Farke to freshen things up and bring perhaps Kamara into the starting 11 alongside Ampadu, giving Gray a much-needed rest and perhaps utilising him from the bench instead.