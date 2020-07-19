Ex-Leeds United manager delivers bold claim over the club’s European chances following promotion

Former Leeds United manager Peter Reid has suggested that the Whites will be able to firmly establish themselves back in the Premier League over the next few seasons and put themselves in contention for the top six.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have already been confirmed as the champions of the Championship this season, after both West Bromwich Albion and Brentford suffered defeats in their penultimate matches of the campaign – and the Argentine can now start to plan for the Whites’ first campaign back in the top-flight for 16 years.

Leeds enjoyed a period of success in the Premier League in the early 2000s even reaching the Champions League semi-finals, before off-field financial problems culminated in their relegation and subsequent 16-year absence from the top-flight during which time the club even spent time in League One.

QUIZ: Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

Speaking to the Daily Mail following the Whites’ promotion back to the Premier League, Reid revealed he feels the size of the club will enable them to swiftly establish themselves in the Premier League and eventually allow them to push for European qualification.

He said: “I am convinced their stay in the Premier League won’t be a short one.

“They are a big name in football. Once Leeds get on a roll, they can be a regular top-six or top-eight club, without a doubt.”

The verdict

This is certainly a bold claim from Reid over Leeds’ potential to thrive back in the Premier League, but when you look at how well the likes of Sheffield United have performed in the top-flight this season term and consider that Wolves made the top seven following their return you can see potentially where he is coming from.

However, the first step will be to ensure that Bielsa is back sufficiently in the transfer market and he is able to add enough quality to the squad to help them compete week in week in out, and so the first aim has to be secure survival.

A club of Leeds’ size should always then have ambitions to progress over the following campaigns, and Reid could have a point in thinking a push for the top eight should be their aim if they remain in the top-flight for a prolonged period.