Highlights Timing played a role in Jesse Marsch not taking over at Leicester City or Southampton as he needed time to reflect on his departure from Leeds United.

Marsch's links with Leicester and Southampton came shortly after leaving Leeds, which influenced his decision not to take up either role.

The American is still out of work since leaving Elland Road, but now seems keen to get back into management.

It seems as though timing played a part in Jesse Marsch electing against taking over the managerial role at either Leicester City or Southampton.

That's after the former Leeds United boss revealed that he needed time to reflect on his departure from Elland Road, at the time when he was linked with those two clubs.

When was Marsch linked with Leicester and Southampton?

Back in February, just under a year after he had been appointed by the club, Marsch was sacked by Leeds with the club 17th in the Premier League, only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

At that point, the American looked as though he was in line to secure a swift return to the top-flight of English football, that ultimately never materialised.

It was reported by The Guardian little over a week after he left Leeds, that a move to take Marsch to Southampton had fallen through, after an agreement could not be reached over contract length.

In April, it was then reported by Sky Sports that Leicester had decided not to pursue a deal to bring Marsch to The King Power Stadium.

With Marsch ultimately not taking over at either Leicester or Southampton, both clubs were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship last season, along with Leeds themselves.

Now it seems that the fact those links with Leicester and Southampton came so close to his exit from Leeds, played a part in Marsch not taking up either of those roles.

What has Marsch said about turning down Leicester and Southampton?

Marsch is still yet to take on a new managerial role since leaving Leeds, and while he is now keen to do that, it appears that may not have been the case when he was linked with Leicester and Southampton.

Speaking about his departure from Leeds, and what it meant for his prospects of a move to one of those two other clubs, the 50-year-old told BBC 5 Live's Euro League show: “I get it. I’m not bitter with anyone, I’m appreciative of the experience and I think that it’s made me a better person and a better coach.

“It’s really provided me now, especially with distance, you talk about time, it’s important and that’s one of the reasons why I didn’t take Southampton and Leicester City.

"I felt like I just needed more time to really process what had just happened. Now, I feel like I’m in a good place, I’m ready for some bigger challenges and I’m really eager to get back in and I know I’ll find the right situation.”

Where are Leicester, Southampton and Leeds in the Championship?

Following their relegation to the Championship, all three of these teams are making a strong push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leicester currently sit top of the second-tier table, eight points ahead of Leeds in third, with Southampton just one point and one position behind the Elland Road club.

Current Championship Standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 1st Leicester City 16 +19 39 2nd Ipswich Town 16 +15 39 3rd Leeds United 16 +11 31 4th Southampton 16 +1 30 As of 17th November 2023

Should Marsch have taken charge of Leicester or Southampton?

You do wonder whether this may be a decision Marsch may live to regret.

Ultimately, in an industry such as football management where so many people want so far jobs, there feels like an argument that you simply have to take whatever opportunity comes your way to stay in the game.

Weekly wages: Leicester City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Indeed, we wil never know whether Marsch could have kept Southampton or Leicester in the Premier League, but their promising starts to the Championship season do highlight the potential these two sides possess.

That could therefore have made them good destinations for the American, particularly if he had been given the chance to lay foundations for them with a year in the Championship this season, leaving him with something to build on with a potential return to the top-flight in the coming years.