Derby County will be putting planning on hold for potential transfers next season as they look to focus on earning promotion back to the Championship.

With 12 players also out of contract following the end of this campaign, decisions will have to be made on their futures at Pride Park, but Paul Warne has revealed that those talks will come once the situation on the pitch has been confirmed for next season.

The Rams are well-placed to finish the League One season inside the automatic promotion places this term, but with a month left of action, they will be wary of the chasing pack who will be looking to pounce on any slip-ups made by the East Midlands side.

Derby County players out of contract in the summer

While Warne's comments said the club are not looking too far into the future in regard to transfers, wandering eyes will be looking ahead to potential incomings and outgoings at the club following the end of the season.

The Rams were only able to sign players on two-year contracts prior to the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign, meaning several players are set to see their deals at Pride Park expire when this campaign is finished, having agreed a business plan agreed with the EFL last summer.

A number of key players to the Rams' form this season could potentially leave the club at the end of the season if new terms are not agreed, with an emphasis of sorting out the midfield and striker positions.

Derby County players out of contract, as per Transfermarkt Player Position Louie Sibley LM Joe Wildsmith GK Tom Barkhuizen LW Liam Thompson CM Dwight Gayle ST Conor Hourihane CM Corey Smith CM James Collins ST Craig Forsyth LB Martyn Waghorn ST Darren Robinson CM Scott Loach GK

The Rams boast the oldest squad in the division with an average age of 28, and while experience has been key for them this season and could be should they achieve promotion to the Championship, the club will be thinking about the future.

Max Dean could be the answer to Derby's striker problems

Of the aforementioned players that will be out of contract in the summer, three of whom are strikers all over the age of 30.

James Collins, Dwight Gayle and Martyn Waghorn have provided a number of goals this term for the Rams, but their age has become a concern for supporters, with perhaps a more pacey approach, like the one that has been seen in the wide areas, being needed.

But one player that could potentially be on Derby's radar in the summer is MK Dons striker, Max Dean.

The 20-year-old began his career with Leeds United in the Championship, signing his first professional contract in 2021.

However, he failed to make a first-team appearance with the Whites, and subsequently left Elland Road last January, joining the Dons and reuniting with his former Leeds U23 coach, Mark Jackson.

That relationship would last until the end of the season as MK Dons were relegated to League Two, with Dean scoring once in nine appearances.

But since the arrival of Mike Williamson at the Stadium MK, Dean has become an integral part of their automatic promotion push, netting 12 goals and providing three assists in the league, with his latest strike against Notts County arguably the pick of his strikes this season.

Even prior to his move from Leeds, Dean was reportedly wanted by French side Toulouse before making the switch to the Dons, and he could be a great bit of business for the Rams should they reach the Championship next term.

The 20-year-old often drifts across the front line, and has the pace and directness to get at defenders, with the odd skill thrown in to make him look easy on the eye.

His goal-scoring attributes, as was seen in the Leeds academy, have now come to fruition on the League Two stage and, still being so young, could provide an attacking option for Warne.

Of course, various different circumstances still need to unfold between now and the end of the season, including MK Dons winning promotion to League One.

But should the Rams secure promotion next term, adding an exciting young talent to their aging strike force could be the difference between staying up, or coming straight back down.