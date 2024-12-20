Former Leeds United favourite Mateusz Klich is closing in on a move to switch across the MLS to Atlanta United from D.C. United.

American journalist Tom Bogert of Give Me Sport has revealed that he is finalising a deal to switch from D.C. to Atlanta, which the Washington Post have also outlined.

In the 2023/24 campaign, D.C. finished 10th in the Eastern Conference, and 20th overall, but they also failed to qualify for the play-offs, with Klich featuring in 31 of those 37 league fixtures. Despite his reliability, it's fair to say that things have not been as successful for him across the pond on the pitch for the team.

The Polish international quickly established himself as a key figure, but it pales in comparison to what he achieved with Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds at Elland Road, contributing to 19 goals in 50 appearances during the 2018/19 season as Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion.

Klich’s consistency carried over into the 2019/20 season. His relentless work rate and ability to knit attacks together were vital to Leeds’ success, culminating in their promotion to the Premier League. He started 45 of 46 league games, registering six goals and five assists. He also signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal, underlining his importance in Bielsa's system.

After helping to solidify Leeds' place in the Premier League, the 34-year-old Klich found himself underused by Jesse Marsch. As a result, he departed for MLS side DC United in January 2023. By the time of his exit, the Pole had made 195 appearances for Leeds, scoring 24 goals and providing 21 assists.

Mateusz Klich's next career move

It was not abundantly clear where his next steps would then take him after D.C. ahead of the new MLS season in late February. Now 34, it's difficult to envisage there are many career moves left for the former Polish international.

Mateusz Klich's DC United Career Stats - as per Transfermarkt Appearances 70 Goals 7 Assists 13

Reporter Lukasz Olkowicz and Poland international Tomasz Kupisz appeared on Polish site Meczyki’s show recently, discussing Klich. It was then revealed that talks are underway for Klich to return to his former side and native country, with the move likely to be made in the winter.

However, nothing has materialised and he instead looks set to remain in the US and move to Atlanta, with whom Klich will hope to achieve more than what he managed to with D.C. last season. Atlanta finished ninth in the Eastern Conference but are expected to improve in 2025.

The deal is for a reported $300,000 GAM (General Allocation Money) and the 23rd overall pick at the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. D.C. could receive another $50,000 GAM in add-ons, while the former Leeds man does not take up one of their designated player spots, either.

Mateusz Klich set for second club move since leaving Leeds

When rewinding to the summer of 2017 and Leeds bought Klich for £1.5 million from Dutch side Fc Twente, not many would have envisaged where his career in West Yorkshire would take him. His stint with Leeds only got going after Bielsa arrived as Leeds manager a year later.

He was a player that was so vital to that team for his intelligence, energy, and industry under Bielsa for many years. He went on to become a huge fan favourite at Elland Road during that era of the club. He was known for his knack of getting under the opposition’s skin as well as chipping in with regular goals and assists.

Most Leeds fans will only wish the best for their former star, who will remain much respected and cherished at Elland Road for many years to come. The switch also makes silverware more likely for Klich next term.