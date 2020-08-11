Ex-Leeds United favourite delivers Ben White transfer prediction

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has revealed his fears over the Whites’ chances of landing centre-back Ben White on a permanent deal this summer.

The Brighton and Hove Albion man became a huge fan favourite at Elland Road last season, playing all 46 Championship games as Bielsa’s side were promoted as champions, but it now looks like they may struggle to bring him back with competition intensifying.

Chelsea are reportedly looking into the possibility of bringing him in this summer, but so are Liverpool, and it is the presence of the Reds in the transfer race which is cause for concern for Robinson.

The Athletic reported that Jurgen Klopp regards White highly and, with Brighton looking for at least £35million for the player, Robinson believes the lure of Anfield could be too strong.

“He has got a great affinity with Leeds, the club and the fans,” he said in an interview with Football Insider.

“But the offer of Champions League football and playing for the Premier League champions may just be too much of a lure.

“You hope that he has a bigger affinity with Leeds but if he went to a club like Liverpool he would get in and you would not get him out again.”

The verdict

I agree with Robinson here and as much as Leeds fans would love to see White back at Elland Road, he really does have the ability to play in the top-four already.

He was absolutely top-class with the ball at his feet, with composure to match that of Pablo Hernandez, and in the modern game there is not a more attractive trait for a centre-back to have.

Whilst Leeds will always back themselves in a transfer scenario, if it became a choice between them and the Premier League champions, it would be a big surprise if he chose Leeds.

They will just have to hope that Liverpool find the valuation of £35 million to be too steep and they are left unopposed.