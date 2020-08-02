Ex-Leeds United captain hoping to ‘break the barriers’ into football management

Ex-Leeds United captain and Cardiff City man Sol Bamba has declared his interest in becoming a manager after his playing career, as he hopes to further ‘break down the barriers’ for BAME managers in the game.

The 35-year-old spent a season-and-a-half at Elland Road before heading for Cardiff in 2016. In that time he managed 49 Championship appearances for the club and scored five goals, being named club captain in the process.

Now in his fourth year at Cardiff, Bamba helped the Bluebirds to promotion in 2018. Since then, the Ivorian has struggled with injuries, limiting him to just six league appearances this season.

But speaking to BBC Sport, Bamba described his ‘want it – get it’ mentality towards a post-playing career in management:

“I actually think if you want to break that (barrier) then we need to do it,” he said.

“I’ve been talking to a few other ex-pros who have been saying ‘Oh, I won’t do it, I won’t get an interview’, but if that’s the mindset you’ve got then we have got no chance and there will never be any black or BAME community managers.

“And I think that’s a problem. I know the pathway has to be better, don’t get me wrong, but I do think we need to do more and forget about the mindset of ‘Oh I’m not going to get an interview’, because it takes time. Everything takes time. “We have seen a change with the Black Lives Matter movement, but it is going to take time. So I am definitely not put off by it. I’m just going to do my thing and hopefully I am going to have a chance one day to do it.”

A strong leader on the pitch, Bamba would no doubt make for management material. What’s more is that there’s far greater encouragement for members of the BAME community to land management jobs, and it could see Bamba become something of a pioneer in that department.

The verdict

Both Leeds and Cardiff fans have good memories of Bamba. In his prime, he was arguably the best in the Championship. A real rock at the back and a cult hero among many.

It’d be great to see him in management one day. But for now he’s a Cardiff City player with a year left on his contract – he and his side will be eyeing a second promotion to the Premier League, this time under Neil Harris.