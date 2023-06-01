Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn took to social media to send a message to Gaetano Berardi after he announced his retirement.

Defender Berardi spent a successful seven-year spell at Elland Road after joining from Sampdoria in July 2014, scoring two goals in 157 appearances for the club.

The 34-year-old played a crucial role in the Whites' promotion to the Premier League in 2020 under Marcelo Bielsa, but he was released the following year after an injury-disrupted final season in West Yorkshire which saw him make just two top flight appearances.

Berardi returned to his native Switzerland to join Sion last January before moving to Bellinzona in the summer, but he announced on Instagram this week that he has decided to hang up his boots.

He has previously indicated his desire to move into coaching and revealed that he would like to return to England one day, citing Bielsa as his inspiration.

What did Neil Redfearn say?

Redfearn has had four stints in the hot seat at Elland Road, including three as caretaker in 2012, 2013 and 2014 before taking the reins permanently in November 2014.

The 57-year-old won 11 and drew seven of his 33 games in charge before being dismissed in May 2015, with then owner Massimo Cellino publicly criticising him.

Berardi worked under Redfearn during his first year at Leeds and it is clear the admiration his former manager holds for him as he sent a heartfelt message to Berardi on Twitter, paying tribute to him following his retirement.

What next for Gaetano Berardi?

Many Leeds fans would no doubt share Redfearn's sentiments towards Berardi after his committed performances in a Whites shirt.

Berardi is remembered fondly at Elland Road after his long spell at the club, initially during the choatic days of Cellino's ownership before featuring regularly in their promotion season under Bielsa.

With Berardi stating his ambitions to move into coaching, some Leeds fans may be hoping for Berardi to return to the club in some capacity next season as they look to challenge for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Berardi was an excellent servant during his time with the Whites and the club must recruit characters like him in this summer if they are to turn their fortunes around.