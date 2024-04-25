Highlights Jesse Marsch had a turbulent spell at Leeds, with fans unhappy about their relegation and style of play.

Despite Leeds' struggles, Marsch could lead Canada in the 2026 World Cup, inheriting a talented squad.

Now under Daniel Farke's leadership, Leeds are on track for promotion, learning from past errors.

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has been in contact with Canada about taking over their national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Jesse Marsch remains out of work after Leeds United sacking

The 50-year-old has had an interesting managerial career so far, having started out in MLS with Montreal Impact before moving to the Red Bull Group with their New York side.

After three years in the Big Apple, Marsch spent a year as an assistant with Leipzig before landing the Salzburg top job, and he then returned to Germany as manager of the Bundesliga side.

Therefore, when Leeds selected Marsch as Marcelo Bielsa’s replacement in February 2022, he arrived with a good pedigree, and it was hoped that he would build on the outstanding work the Argentinian had done at Elland Road.

Marsch initially kept Leeds in the Premier League, and he was backed in the summer by several new recruits that he had worked with in the past.

However, Leeds didn’t kick-on, and the American was eventually sacked in February, with the Whites sitting in 17th position, and they would ultimately suffer relegation to the Championship.

Jesse Marsch in talks with Canada

Even though he left them outside the bottom three, it’s fair to say that many Leeds fans were not pleased with Marsch’s role in their relegation. As well as that, there were regular complaints about the style of play.

So, the decision to sack Marsch was met with support, even if the replacements didn’t work out.

Since then, Marsch has yet to get back into the game, but it appears he could be handed a new opportunity at international level, as the Standard has claimed that he is among the candidates for the Canadian national team job.

They are co-hosting the 2026 World Cup along with the USA and Mexico, with the three nations automatically qualified for the tournament.

So, it would be a chance for Marsch to manage on the biggest stage in the game, and he would be inheriting a squad that does have plenty of talent.

The standout names for Canada are Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and forward Jonathan David, who has shone for Lille in Ligue 1 again this season.

But, they also have other talented players, with Celtic’s Alistair Johnston, Porto midfielder Stephen Eustaquio and Inter Milan’s Tajon Buchanan among the other members of the squad, so the prospect of leading them on home soil may appeal.

The update adds that former Man Utd head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a candidate, along with Bobby Smyrniotis and Aitor Karanka.

Leeds United are back on track after Jesse Marsch spell

It would be unfair to blame all of Leeds’ struggles on Marsch last season, as the former owner Andrea Radrizzani and sporting director Victor Orta made plenty of mistakes as well.

Clearly, Marsch’s football didn’t work with the Leeds squad, and it was a tough time for the Yorkshire outfit.

Pleasingly for Leeds though, they’re back on track now, with the 49ers in full control, and the appointment of Daniel Farke was a shrewd one.

Championship Table (As it stands April 23rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 44 47 94 2 Leeds United 44 43 90 3 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 4 Southampton 44 24 84

Now, they will be hoping the German can finish the job this season by winning promotion, and then it will be about learning from previous mistakes to help establish Leeds back in the top-flight.