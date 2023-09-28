Leeds United may have dropped out of the Premier League after a few seasons back among England's elite, but they are hoping that the good times come back in the Championship - just for one year though.

United don't plan to be in the second tier for very long, with new head coach Daniel Farke given the funds to strengthen his side this past summer.

Farke was hired following Leeds' failure to stay in the Premier League, with Sam Allardyce ultimately taking the West Yorkshire outfit down after his late season hiring, where he managed just four games and didn't win a single one.

Before Farke and Allardyce though, there was a short stint in charge at Elland Road for experienced Spanish coach Javi Gracia, who the United ownership hoped would transform the club's fortunes in the short-term.

How did Javi Gracia fare at Leeds United?

Gracia was the surprise choice to replace Jesse Marsch at Elland Road, with Andrea Radrizzani choosing to go for experience in multiple countries over someone who is well-versed in the Premier League.

The Spaniard had managed Watford for well over a year in the top flight of English football, but he was still a wildcard choice - he got off to a decent start however as Leeds picked up seven points out of a possible 12 from Gracia's first four matches in charge.

Gracia's last victory at Leeds was a win over Nottingham Forest on April 4, before a run of five games without success proved to be his downfall.

Leeds lost heavily to both Crystal Palace and Liverpool at home, were defeated by Fulham at Craven Cottage and then won an important point against Leicester City - a 4-1 thumping away at Bournemouth though on April 30 was Gracia's final match in charge as the club turned to Sam Allardyce instead to try and save them.

Without a club since his departure from Elland Road towards the back end of last season, Gracia could now be set to get back into work just over a month into the 2023-24 season.

Which club is Javi Gracia in talks with?

According to reporter James Marshment - with the original source being Spanish publication Cadena Ser, Gracia is in talks to become the new manager of La Liga outfit Almeria in his native Spain.

And that would mean a return to a club where he has already tasted success, leading them back to the top flight of Spanish football in the 2012-13 season but he could not agree a new contract to remain in charge.

Almeria have not officially dispensed of current head coach Vicente Moreno yet, but it is set to happen with discussions already occurring with Gracia.

Currently, Almeria sit bottom of La Liga, having only picked up two points from their opening seven matches, and it appears that they are hoping Gracia's plethora of experience will help them get out of their current struggles.

It remains to be seen however as to whether Gracia will take on the responsibility or if he will instead wait for a different job to become available.