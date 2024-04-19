Highlights Helder Costa, a quality midfielder with over 100 Championship appearances, remains without a club since leaving Leeds United.

Despite proven abilities in the Championship and Premier League, Costa's high wages could deter potential suitors from signing him.

It may be necessary for the skilled Angolan international to reduce his salary demands to find a new club and continue his career in football.

Former Leeds United favourite Helder Costa remains without a club after leaving Elland Road back in October.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who had also previously played for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship, is yet to find a new home despite having pedigree in England and over 100 appearances in the second tier.

While fans across Yorkshire and the West Midlands know of the Angolan international's evident quality, many are left bemused as to why he is yet to kick a ball since the back end of 2023.

Helder Costa's Wolves and Leeds United statistics

Arriving in England in 2016, initially on loan with Wolves, Costa impressed during the first half of the campaign, with his move from Benfica made permanent in the January window, which at the time was a record fee paid by the club.

He had already scored seven goals and provided five assists and would finish the season in double figures for goal contributions, with his most memorable display coming in the FA Cup as they knocked out Liverpool in the fourth round of the competition, setting up Richard Stearman and Andreas Weimann at Anfield.

Costa would score his first goal of the 2017/18 campaign against his former employers, and would go on to help Nuno Espírito Santo's side secure a return to the Premier League, but endured a less prolific season in front of goal, scoring five times and notching six assists.

While again not enjoying a goal-scoring campaign that Wolves fans saw in his maiden term in England, the Angolan played a huge role in securing the West Midlands side's participation in the Europa League the following season, making 30 appearances in all competitions as Wolves finished in seventh.

But ahead of the new season, Costa would join Leeds on loan before joining the club permanently the following year in a deal that was reportedly worth £15 million.

He would show glimpses of his Championship form for the Lilywhites during the 2019/20 season, scoring five goals and providing eight assists and adding another Premier League promotion to his CV as Leeds returned to the top flight after a 16-year absence, signing a permanent four-year contract days before their promotion was confirmed.

Costa would start the season well, scoring a brace against Fulham to secure Leeds' first win since returning to the Premier League, but would finish the season with six goal contributions.

He would subsequently be loaned out to Valencia for the 2021/22 season, before joining Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ittihad, reuniting with Espírito Santo in the Middle East.

His exit from Elland Road was confirmed last October, leaving the club my mutual consent in the hopes of finding a new club ahead of the January window, but that has yet to transpire.

Helder Costa's Championship stats as per Transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists Minutes per goal Minutes played 114 19 20 384 7,302

Helder Costa's wages could prove to be a stumbling block for a potential transfer

It seems strange that a player of Costa's experience and quality has yet to find a new club since leaving Yorkshire seven months ago.

Still only 30-years-old, the Angolan still has plenty to give at the highest level and has proved his abilities in the Championship and the Premier League, but perspective clubs could be put off by possible wage demands by the former Leeds and Wolves attacker.

According to Capology's estimates, Costa was earning around £32,000 per week during his time in England, which equates to almost £2 million pound a year.

Given the recent findings surrounding Financial Fair Play and clubs being able to comply with Profit and Sustainability rules, many are not willing to take that financial risk, especially on a player who has not played since last year.

Costa still has a lot to give to any sides potentially interested in his services, but to return to the game he loves, he may have to drop his salary expectations to secure his next move.